BALDWIN CITY — The Bethel College women’s basketball team regained its winning touch with an 86-77 overtime win over Baker University in non-conference play in Baldwin City.

Abby Schmidt scored 27 points with 12 rebounds and six blocked shots to lead the Threshers, which snapped a five-game losing streak. It was Schmidt’s fourth-highest scoring total, six points shy of her personal best.

Bethel finished 46.3 percent from the field (31 of 67), 19 of 35 in the second half. The Wildcats finished 29 of 75 shooting.

Bethel led 20-17 after the first quarter, but trailed 32-31 at the half. Bethel led 53-46 after three quarters. A Jodi Adkins shot with nine seconds left in regulation tied the game and sent it to overtime.

Bethel opened the overtime on a 9-0 run capped by a Brielle Hampton trey. Baker got no closer than seven points in the remaining 2:14 of the extra period.

Kayla Newman and Alex Bearup each added 13 points for the Threshers. Newman matched her season high and career high. Bearup played her first game since last season and finished two points shy of her career high.

Hampton finished with 12 points.

Adkins led Baker with 25 points and 10 rebounds. Leslie Karolina Alvarado added 16 points. Leah Vanweelden scored 10 points. The top three Baker scorers all came off the bench.

Baker, an NAIA Division I school, drops to 5-7. Bethel improves to 7-8 and plays at 3 p.m. Saturday against Avila in Kansas City, Mo. The Eagles are 6-5, 6-3 in KCAC play and on a two-game losing streak.

BETHEL (7-8) — Abby Schmidt 12-17 3-6 27, Sydney Tenant 0-0 0-0 0, Alex Bearup 6-14 0-3 13, Kayla Newman 6-10 1-1 13, Kendall Michalski 0-3 0-2 0, Josie Calzonetti 2-6 3-4 8, Tierra Powell 0-0 0-0 0, Claira Spurgeon 0-0 0-0 0, Kelsi Fitzgerald 0-2 0-0 0, Lindsey Heim 2-2 2-2 7, Brielle Hampton 2-9 7-8 12, Melinda Vargas 1-4 3-5 6. TOTALS 31-67 19-31 86.

BAKER (5-7) — Chassidy Weathers 2-7 1-2 5, Turner Mattingly 2-6 4-6 8, Madison Becker 0-5 0-0 0, Leah Vanweelden 3-6 1-2 10, Emmery Joseph 0-3 1-2 1, Brooke Habeck 1-4 0-0 2, Abby Bird 4-9 0-0 8, Elizabeth Stark 1-1 0-0 2, Daisy Ewansiha 0-0 0-0 0, Jodi Adkins 10-21 5-7 25, Leslie Karolina Alvarado 6-13 4-5 16. TOTALS 29-75 16-24 77.

Bethel;20;11;23;16;16;—86

Baker;17;15;15;23;7;—77

Total fouls — Bethel 18, Baker 27. Technical fouls — Baker: bench 3:35-3q. Fouled out — Bethel: Schmidt. Baker: Bird. 3-point shooting — Bethel 5-22 (Bearup 1-7, Michalski 0-2, Calzonetti 1-3, Fitzgerald 0-2, Heim 1-1, Hampton 1-4, Vargas 1-3), Baker 3-20 (Weathers 0-2, Becker 0-4, Vanweelden 3-5, Joseph 0-1, Habeck 0-1, Bird 0-3, Adkins 0-4). Rebounds — Bethel 45 (Schmidt 12), Baker 35 (Adkins 10). Assists — Bethel 24 (Hampton 6), Baker 9 (Becker 2, Joseph 2, Adkins 2). Turnovers — Bethel 24 (Michalski 5, Vargas 5), Baker 17 (Weathers 4). Blocked shots — Bethel 6 (Schmidt 6), Baker 7 (Bird 3). Steals — Bethel 6 (Bearup 1, Newman 1, Michalski 1, Calzonetti 1, Hampton 1, Vargas 1), Baker 11 (Karolina Alvarado 4).