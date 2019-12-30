1. Ring in the new year

Hesston will host a celebration of New Year's Eve downtown with food trucks from 5:30 to 7 p.m.; music at the library and senior center from 5:40 to 7 p.m.; Karaoke at the Hesston youth Room from 5:40 to 9 p.m.; cookies at the senior center from 5:40 to 7 p.m.; a "microphone drop" at city hall at 7:11 p.m.; and a comedic juggler at Hesston Mennonite Church from 7:30 to 8:30 p.m.

Play-Mor Lanes will host two bowling parties on New Year's Eve. The first will be from 6-8:30 p.m. and include cosmic bowling, shoes and party favors. Cost is $12 per person or $8 for children younger than 5. An $8 cover charge will apply to all non-bowlers. The late party will be from 9:30-12:30 p.m. and include cosmic bowling, shoes, party favors and music with live DJ Big Will. Cost is $15 per person or $8 for children younger than 5. An $8 cover charge will apply to all non-bowlers

For information call 316-804-7900. No alcohol will be served during this evening.

2. Grab a bowl

The Newton Knights of Columbus will serve a pork chili supper from 4 to 7:30 p.m. Jan. 4 at Our Lady of Guadalupe parish hall, 415 S. Ash. Menu includes pork chili, rice, beans, tortillas, drink and dessert. Cost is $7 for a large plate and $4.50 for a small plate. Dine-in or carry out.

3. Take down the tree

City of Newton Street crews will collect and recycle discarded Christmas trees Jan. 6, 13 and 27.

Trees must be placed at the curb. Trees can also be taken directly to the Harvey County Rodeo Grounds, 700 W. First.

Free mulch will be available beginning Jan. 31 at the Rodeo Grounds. You must bring your own containers to transport the mulch.

For information, contact the Street Division at 284-6070.

4. Take a walk

Join experienced birders as they spot feathered friends during at the First Saturday Bird Walk at 8 a.m. Jan. 4 at Kauffman Museum.



Our First Saturday Bird Walk departs from the kiosk in the museum parking lot for a mile-and-a-half hike through Chisholm Park and along the Sand Creek Trail. Be prepared for some unpaved and steep terrain. Binoculars and a bird book are recommended but not required. Children accompanied by an adult are welcome but should be able to remain quiet so they don't scare away the birds.

5. Head back to school

Newton USD 373 will resume classes Jan. 6. The Newton High School basketball teams will be back in action on Friday night, hosting Maize in Ravenscroft Gymnasium. Action starts with freshman games at 4:15 p.m. Girls varsity is scheduled for 6 p.m. and boys varsity for 7:30 p.m.