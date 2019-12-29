Jay R. Brooks celebrated his 85th birthday on Dec. 28.

In June 1962, JR became an independent insurance agent with the Wade Patton Insurance Company. He retired in May 2015.

He was past president of the Wade Patton Insurance Company and was pas president of the Hutchinson Independent Insurance Agents. He is also a past member of the American Legion, Rotary Club, Prairie Dunes Country Club and is a member of Crosspoint Church.

JR is a sports enthusiast and received at least eight Hutchinson High School varsity letters in various sports he participated in. He is also an avid golfer and was lucky enough to obtain a part-time job at the Carey Park golf course, working with a great group of individuals.

In February 1953, he married Karen Henry, who is deceased. They have three children, Jim Brooks of Hutchinson, Dana Owens of Monroe, Louisiana, and Greg Brooks of Murdock, Nebraska. In 1997, he married Gloria Janzen. She had three children, Tim Ayres, Jill Ayres, and David Ayres. They now have numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Birthday wishes and cards may be sent to him at 3105 Mission Drive, Hutchinson KS 67502.