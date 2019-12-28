All Kansas farmers are invited to the Kansas Commodity Classic on Jan. 24.

The Kansas Commodity Classic is the annual convention of Kansas' top crops — corn, wheat, grain sorghum and soybeans — and will take place at the K-State Alumni Center in Manhattan, with registration and breakfast beginning at 7:30 a.m. Registration is free for farmers and friends.

The Kansas Commodity Classic will be emceed by Greg Akagi, farm director for WIBW. The morning session will open at 8:30 a.m. with welcome remarks.

Lt. Gov. Lynn Rogers will kick off the event with an update from the governor's office.

John Feldt, founder and president of Blue Water Outlook, will provide a weather outlook. Blue Water Outlook provides a wide variety of information to help provide informed decisions for farm management. Blue Water Outlook is focused along two primary areas of emphasis: water resources insight and intelligence and decision support services.

Elected officials have been invited to give updates from Washington, D.C., including the Senate Ag Committee, a trade outlook, Farm Bill update and other pertinent issues affecting Kansas farmers.

Allan Gray, director of the Center for Food and Agricultural Business at Purdue University, will end the day with a presentation on "Capitalizing on the Greatest Sustainability Story in History." He currently holds the position of Land O'Lakes chairman in food and agribusiness. Gray works with food and agribusiness managers in the center's professional development seminars and workshops, while continuing to teach. Gray's research interests are agribusiness management, strategic planning, decision making in uncertain environments and simulation. He also works on the Large Commercial Producer Survey, conducted every five years by the center, which explores the attitudes and buying behaviors of large commercial producers.

The Jan. 24 event is free to attend and includes a complimentary breakfast and lunch; however, pre-registration is requested for food count purposes.

Visit www.kansascommodityclassic.com to register.