Looking for something to do with family in town for the holidays? With a number of festive displays up around Harvey County, there are plenty of potential stops for a driving tour of Christmas lights.

Be sure to check out some of the following locations that truly get into the holiday spirit.

1. An award-winning display

The Horsley home at the corner of First and Commercial in Sedgwick is so full of Christmas cheer it could not be contained to only the interior. Since moving to town about six years ago, their outside display has continued to expand with a mix of items from the Horsleys' family collections, new fixtures (such as an inflatable skiing Santa) and custom-made creations, such as the lighted "Merry Christmas Sedgwick" message that greets passersby.

Recently, the Horsleys were also named the winners of a Christmas light contest put on by Sedgwick Connect, though they noted they are not in it for the competition. The display is a labor of love for the Horselsys — and the recent honor only makes it that much more of a draw.

2. Reason for the season

Newton's Bob and Jan Swickard have had their display up for a few more years than the Horsleys, going 20 years strong now at their home on the corner of Logan and Broadway.

One of their favorite features — and one of the main reasons behind their display — is the lighted Nativity, which Jan said she hopes sparks discussion about the reason behind Christmas among those who drive by their house.

Additionally, the Swickards' display features several handmade signs wishing visitors a merry Christmas and a number of lighted items, including a large Christmas tree with blinking lights that Bob made himself based on something he saw at the fair and which joined the display this year.

3. Holly jolly Hesston

For the past several years, 405 Rosewood Court in Hesston has featured quite the Christmas spectacle as Austin Bollinger and his family have recruited the help of their neighbors in setting up a multi-house display featuring tens of thousands of lights synchronized to Christmas music.

Make sure to stop by this year, as Bollinger has noted this will be the last year of the display, which is programmed to 45 minutes of music for its swan song. Additionally, the Bollingers always put out a donation box to raise money for local charities, so visitors can help support a good cause during the holiday season.