1. Singer-Songwriter Extravaganza: 7-10 p.m. Dec. 28, Sandhills Brewing, 111 W. 2nd St., Suite D, Hutchinson. Performances from The Excuses' John Eberly, John Depew of O Handsome Navigator, and Ethan Herschberger.

2. Winter Wonderland: 8-11 a.m. Dec. 28, The Alley, 1221 E. 23rd Ave., Hutchinson. Hosted by Cars and Coffee Hutchinson. Any 2019 shirts leftover will be on sale at this event, which is the last Cars and Coffee of the year.

3. Holiday party with Kris Lager: 8 p.m. Dec. 28, The Red Shed Music Venue, 6607 N. Old K-61 highway, Hutchinson. Second annual holiday party, featuring the Kris Lager Band.

4. The Polar Express: through Jan. 4, Cosmosphere, 1100 N. Plum St., Hutchinson. Tickets at cosmo.org. A Cosmosphere tradition for over 10 years. In the film, a young boy embarks on a magical adventure to the North Pole on the Polar Express. During his adventure, he learns about friendship, bravery and the spirit of Christmas.

5. Nerf Wars: 4-6 p.m. Dec. 28, Skateland Family Fun Center, 3101 N. Lorraine St., Hutchinson. Cost is $6 for ages 8 and up. Regular darts only. Skateland will provide darts, safety glasses and Nerf guns, but you can bring your own Nerf Gun if you choose. In order to participate in Nerf Wars activities at Skateland, the safety rules and liability release forms must be signed. Forms may be printed at www.skatelandhutch.com/nerf-wars.

6. Puzzles and Popcorn: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Dec. 27, Moundridge Public Library, 220 S. Christian Ave., Moundridge. Puzzles and popcorn out all day.

7. Candice and The Business Casual: 7-10 p.m. Dec. 28, Moxie, 1420 Old Main St., Newton. Live music.