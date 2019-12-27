During a saturation patrol conducted Saturday by the Leavenworth County Sheriff’s Office, deputies began chasing a 1997 Plymouth Neon, according to a spokesman for the Sheriff’s Office.

Officers attempted to stop the driver for alleged seat belt and stop sign violations. The driver, a 44-year-old man, reportedly led deputies on a pursuit for several minutes.

The car went off the road and struck a tree stump after the driver was unable to negotiate a turn at 182nd Street and Cantrell Road, according to Undersheriff Jim Sherley.

No injuries were reported, and no property damage was reported.

The driver was arrested for allegations of fleeing and attempting to elude law enforcement officers, possession of methamphetamine and possession of marijuana. The driver also was arrested on a Leavenworth County warrant for allegedly failing to appear in court as well as a felony arrest warrant from Wyandotte County.

Members of the Sheriff’s Office plan to have an increased presence on roadways as the holiday season winds down and News Year’s Eve approaches next week, according to Sherley.