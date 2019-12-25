1. Christmas Vacation: 7:30 p.m. Dec. 25, Hutchinson's Historic Fox Theatre, 18 E 1st Ave, Hutchinson. Bring your entire family (yes, even Cousin Eddie) to Hutchinson's magical movie palace for a very special evening of Christmas cheer. They'll love it even more than that one year membership in the Jelly of the Month Club! Admission is only $4 per person (all ages) and is available at the door 30 minutes prior to showtime.

2. 23rd Annual McPherson Community Christmas Dinner: 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Dec. 25, McPherson Community Building, 122 E. Marlin, McPherson. Doors will open at 11:15 a.m. All are welcome. A free dinner paid for through the generosity of area business and individuals and served by Community Volunteers. To volunteer to help, call or text 620-755-0752. Home delivery, call 620-241-0670. Questions, call 620-241-0035. For more information, visit the McPherson Community Dinners Facebook page.

3. Burgers and Beer: 6 p.m. Dec. 25, The V 21 Bar, 1012 W Main St, Lyons. Food, fun, and cold beverages.