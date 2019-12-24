Today’s Birthday (12/24/19). Sow seeds and plan for the future this year. Consistent practices lead to a personal flowering. A winter spotlight shines your way before you resolve a barrier with a partnership. Summer introspection leads to personal growth, preparing you for deepening romance. Let your love light shine.

To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.

Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is an 8 — Travels and studies take flight. Long-distance discoveries beckon. Make a sweet connection. Provide and accept gifts and contributions. Celebrate what you’re learning.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is an 8 — Get clear on shared expenses. Murkiness with the numbers could get expensive. Collaborate in order to stick to the budget. Pull together for a bonus.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is a 9 — Communicate with your partner to achieve practical goals. Coordinated actions get farther than expected. You can realize plans you’ve long wanted. Collaborate for shared gain.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is an 8 — Get coaching to improve your physical performance. Dreams get realized through practical step-by-step actions. Practice makes perfect. Nurture your health with good food and rest.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is a 9 — Have fun with friends and family. Give in to romance. Share gifts and surprises. Express your love and appreciation. Play games and relax together.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is an 8 — Domestic bliss could set in. Give up on unrealistic expectations. Appreciate what you have rather than some idealized version. Contribute to a family project.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is a 9 — You’re especially charming and persuasive. Ask for what you want, for yourself and others. Imagine perfection and then invite participation. What would it take?

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is a 9 — Generate profitable possibilities. Stick to practical priorities to bring in positive cash flow. Avoid frivolous spending. Stick to the basics to save time and money.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is a 9 — Dress to impress. Use your power and confidence to propel a personal project. Let go of nebulous illusions to advance clear, specific goals.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is a 7 — Recharge in peaceful privacy. Reduce overstimulation, noise and bustle. Consider philosophical and spiritual questions. Adapt to a transition. Read, reflect and relax.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is an 8 — Brilliant ideas flow through your circle of friends and allies. Share resources and encouragement. Get together to share appreciation and gratitude. Teamwork wins.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is a 9 — Schedule carefully. Crazy professional dreams seem possible. Take practical steps and ignore unrealistic plots. Innovation doesn’t require revolution. Get creative and invite feedback.