KCAC polls

released

WICHITA — Below are the Kansas Collegiate Athletic Conference pre-season baseball and softball polls as voted on by the conference coaches:

Softball

McPherson 163 (10 first-place votes)

Ottawa 146 (2)

Friends 145 (1)

Avila 138

Tabor 111

Kansas Wesleyan 97

Bethany 88

York 65

Saint Mary 63

BETHEL 58

Oklahoma Wesleyan 57

Sterling 35

Southwesten 17

Baseball

Oklahoma Wesleyan 120 (10)

Tabor 104

McPherson 95

York 89

Sterling 75

Friends 69

Kansas Wesleyan 63

Ottawa 49

Southwestern 43

Bethany 42

Avila 16

Saint Mary 15

Remington 1-4

at Marion duals

HILLSBORO — The Remington Bronco wrestling team finished 1-4 at the Marion County Winter Duals in Hillsboro and Marion, taking 14th.

In pool duals, Remington fell to Clay Center 57-12, Rock Creek 72-12 and Fredonia 42-18.

In the 13th-place bracket semifinals, Remington beat Marion 18-15. In the 13th-place match, Remington fell to West Elk 30-24.

Remington competes Jan. 11 at the Minneapolis Invitational.

Rock Creek 72, Remington 12

106 — Seth Figge RC won by forfeit. 113 — Eli Shoup RC pinned Matthew Peters Rem. 4:58. 120 — Wyatt Wright Rem. pinned Gavin Shoup RC :23. 126 — Spencer Bard RC won by forfeit. 132 — Tanner Shoup RC won by forfeit. 138 — Ian Clark RC won by forfeit. 145 — Elijah Grenot RC won by forfeit. 152 — Drew Burenheide RC pinned Owen Thiel Rem. 2:28. 160 — Hagen Taylor Rem. pinned Kaleb Jackson RC 5:16. 170 — Ian Bottom RC won by forfeit. 182 — Dayton Bittle RC won by forfeit. 195 — Gavin Meyer RC won by forfeit. 220 — Cameron Stanley RC won by forfeit. HWT — Ty Griffin RC won by forfeit.

Thunder win

two of three

WICHITA — The Wichita Thunder claimed two wins in three games over the weekend in ECHL play at INTRUST Bank Arena.

Friday, Wichita topped the Tulsa Oilers 4-1. Saturday, Wichita fell to the Utah Grizzlies 3-1. Sunday, Wichita edged the Allen Americans 3-2 in overtime.

Against Tulsa, Wichita led 3-0 after the first period. Chris Crane, Jason Salvaggio, Stefan Fournier and Peter Crinella each scored a goal. Patrik Parkkonen had two assists. Stuart Skinner posted 37 saves in goal for Wichita.

Mike McKee scored for Tulsa with an assist from Robby Jackson. Devin Williams had 25 saves for the Oilers.

Against Utah, the Grizzlies scored a goal in each period, while Wichita scored in the second. Griffen Molino scored two goals with an assist for Utah. Ty Lewis added a goal with an assist. Martin Ouellette had 33 saves.

Fournier scored for Wichita. Riley Weselowski and Vincent Desharnias each had an assist. Mitch Gillam had 26 saves.

Against Allen, Ostap Safin scored the game winner for Wichita in overtime. Salvaggio and Billy Exell each added a goal. Skinner had 31 saves in goal for the Thunder.

Tyler Sheehy scored a goal with an assist for Allen. Jordan Topping added a goal. Zach Sawchenko had 24 saves for the Americans.

Allen remains in first place in the ECHL Mountain Division at 22-5-4-0. Wichita improves to 14-13-5-0. Utah is 14-9-4-1. Utah, Wichita and Rapid City are all tied for third in the Mountain Division with 33 points, 15 points behind Allen. Tulsa is 13-16-2-0.

Wichita spends Friday and Saturday in Rapid City against the Rush with opening face-offs at 8:05 p.m.

HALL OF FAME EXHIBIT — The Hockey Hall of Fame will hold a display during the ECHL All-Star Classic celebrations.

The Stanley Cup, Conn Smythe Trophy, Vezina Trophy and Hart Memorial Trophy will be on display from 7 to 9:30 p.m. Jan. 21 at the Drury Plaza Hotel Broadview in Wichita.

Other exhibits during the ECHL All-Star Fan Fest include “Wichita hockey history; artifacts from the Edmonton Oilers, the NHL affiliate of the Wichita Thunder; Origins of the Game; Legends of the Game; ECHL All-Star History; ECHL Early Years; and exhibits from the original Central Hockey League.”

Fan Fest tickets are available at https://www.wichitathunder.com/all-star-game-information.html.

Force moves

to Hartman

PARK CITY — The Wichita Force indoor football team will move to Hartman Arena for the 2020 season.

The Force has played at INTRUST Bank Arena since 2015, winning a Champions Indoor Football title in 2016.

The team will have home games April 4, April 13, April 19, May 4, June 7 and June 13.

Season tickets are on sale at the Hartman Arena Box Office (316) 744-8880 or the Wichita Force office at (316) 425-1965.

2020 Force Schedule

March 28 Wichita at Omaha TBA

April 4 Wichita vs Sioux City 7:05 p.m.

April 13 Salina 7:05 p.m.

April 19 Oklahoma 4:05 p.m.

April 25 at West Texas TBA

May 4 Salina 7:05 p.m.

May 9 at Omaha TBA

May 16 at West Texas TBA

May 30 at Oklahoma TBA

June 7 Sioux City 4:05 p.m.

June 13 Omaha 7:05 p.m.

June 20 at Salina TBA