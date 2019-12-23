Today’s Birthday (12/23/19). Meditate on an inspiring future vision this year. Disciplined efforts pay a personal reward. You’re especially powerful and strong this winter, navigating a partnership challenge. Consider new directions around an obstacle next summer, sparking a sweet romantic collaboration. Your personal growth inspires new possibilities.

To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.

Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is an 8 — Travel or study for a matter of the heart. Make a long-distance connection. An educational opportunity is worth pursuing. Keep things simple. Share your passion.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is a 9 — Check on your reserves and stock up for the future. Review budgets carefully. Collaborate for shared gain. You’re spurred to take action. Check out an interesting suggestion.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is a 7 — Support your partner and be supported. Give and take. Stay within budget. Be there for each other. Keep what you learn in confidence.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is a 9 — Put your heart into your work to grow stronger. Your excitement is contagious. Nurture your health with good food, rest and regular exercise.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is a 9 — Plan some fun and give in to it. Flex your artistic muscles. Enjoy entertaining activities with family and friends. Create some sweet romance.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is an 8 — Home feeds your heart. Decorate your rooms to suit your mood. Work wonders with flowers and candlelight. Enjoy domestic crafts and flavors with family.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is an 8 — Write a love story. Express your heart with a creative project. Your charm is captivating. Invite participation from your network. Accept a brilliant suggestion.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is a 9 — Cash flow increases. Monitor it closely. It’s easy to overspend. Repay a debt. Discover a lucky break and grab a lucrative opportunity.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is a 9 — You’re strong and especially creative. Innovation sparks into an exciting idea. Your education proves useful. Use what worked before. Make a positive change.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is a 6 — Rest and recuperate. Meditate on the past and future. Enjoy nostalgic reflection and ancestral traditions. Keep an open mind. Adapt to recent changes.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is a 9 — Reach out and connect with friends. Gather with loved ones and remember what’s really important. Enjoy parties and social activities. Celebrate and enjoy the company.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is a 9 — Prepare for inspection with a professional project. Your influence is on the rise, and important partners are paying attention. Go for excellence.