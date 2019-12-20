While an agreement has still not been met, a joint meeting of Salina and Saline County officials seems to bring the issue of the Expo Center closer to being resolved.

Tensions were high at the beginning of the joint meeting of the Salina City Commission and the Saline County Board of Commissioners, which was held at 6 p.m. Thursday in the Visit Salina Annex of the Salina Area Chamber of Commerce.

Salina owns and leases the land of the Expo Center to Saline County and the two governmental bodies have gone back and forth for years about this topic and Salina Mayor Trent Davis opened the meeting saying he hoped to mostly resolve the issue by the end of the meeting.

"My expectation is that we will have an agreement when we walk out of here," Davis said. "It's not an official agreement until (the city and county legal counsel) send us the official agreement that we might be able to take action on, but at least get the framework of an agreement."

While progress was made, the meeting didn't quite turn out the way Davis hoped it would in the beginning.

City takes the lead



As the city proposed the meeting, its members spoke first.

Davis and Vice Mayor Mike Hoppock went down a list of items in a proposed master plan put together for the county by GH2 Equine Architects in August.

While that proposed plan had a total cost of over $5.7 million, Davis said he was hoping to look beyond the price.

"We're not really looking at this right now from a price perspective," Davis said. "We want to look at it from a perspective of what really needs to get done."

An area of contention between the two bodies has been the length of the proposed lease from the city and how that relates to how much money would be invested into the area by the county.

The latest lease offer from the city was for 25 years with three 5-year options. Before that proposal, the county felt a proposal of 40 years was appropriate for the $5.7 million that might need to be invested.

According to County Board Chairman Bob Vidricksen, many of the items in the proposed plan were because the city wanted the area to look aesthetically pleasing. One of those items was the replacement of some of the barns on the property, which accounted for $2.1 million of the $5.7 million.

"Lets look at the fact that we don't have to remove (those barns) and I think we can come up with a solution to make those aesthetically look decent," Hoppock said. "That's removing a significant dollar amount from the budget that came from GH2."

More things from the list were looked at that the city proposed were fairly inexpensive or could possibly be done in a cheaper way.

"Those items...that I think need to be done, without the warm-up arena, comes up to right at $1 million," Hoppock said. "Which is significantly less than the $5.7 million."

Davis agreed with Hoppock that there is ways to cut down on some of the costs.

"If we can get to a point were we can agree on the basic things that need to get done, to spruce the place up and keep it going, the price will bear it," Davis said.

City Commissioner Joe Hay said he felt no matter what the deal turned out to be, it would effect the taxpayer.

"If the decision is made to get rid of (the Expo Center) then we've lost it," Hay said. "If the decision is made to keep (the Expo Center), then we're a winner on that side. I just hope that we can reach an agreement and...keep the Expo Center in Salina, Kansas."

City Commissioner Melissa Hodges thanked the county for coming together with the city and said she advocated for a joint meeting because she felt it helps to get things done.

"I honestly think we make more progress when we're all sitting around the same table and working together," Hodges said.

She also said she hoped that getting together and discussing what each other want would be helpful.

"If you all are open to it, I like the idea of going down a list and trying to determine what is a must-have from your point of view...to make a usable facility, and what's important from our point of view to help it blend in a little bit better with the improvements we made at Tony's Pizza Event Center and with the river," Hodges said.

County follows suit

After the city commissioners all had a chance to speak, Vidricksen began from the county.

"I'm a little bit taken aback by this," Vidricksen said. "I thought (the city) was going to have a list for us that you prepared and that we would be able to act on that and take it from that standpoint."

Davis said the city commissioners did have things it would need to have done at the facility, but they did not have the expertise or perspective of the county on many of the other things it needed.

Vidricksen said the proposed plan done by GH2 wasn't a needs list from the county.

"You guys need to give us (a) list of the things you need us to do and we will add to that certain things (we need)," Vidricksen said.

County Commissioner Mike White said he felt the city needed to come to a consensus on what it wanted and present it to the county.

"If you could get together...on what you demand, what you want and what you think, that would help us immensely," White said. "There are too many unknowns out there with too many players involved."

The two bodies went down the list, looking at each item to determine if it was necessary for the facility or beneficial to bringing in people to the Expo Center.

Expo Center Director Rick Lamer was on hand to help answer some of the questions commissioners from both bodies had.

Length of lease discussed

White asked the city about the length of the lease and why the city would not want a longer term lease, such as the 40 years the county wanted, rather than its proposed 25 years. Hoppock said he felt the improvements being proposed necessitated a shorter lease.

"I say they have closer to a 25-year life than they have a 40-year life," Hoppock said.

White said that didn't make sense to him.

"I would sure hate to see commissioners have to go through this same dog-and-pony show in 25 years," White said.

Hoppock said when looking at real estate and improvements, 25 years is a long time.

"Forty-five years is a hell of a long time," Hoppock said.

County Commissioner Jim Weese had issues with the idea of having options on the lease.

"I wouldn't wish that on anyone," Weese said. "I'd rather come into this with a set amount."

Weese then proposed the idea of a 30-year lease with no options.

Vidricksen and Davis both seemed open to that idea but noted they were each only one of five on their commissions.

"That's something I think we need to decide among ourselves in our executive session," Vidricksen said. "I think we've reached a good point."

Vidricksen said the county needs to take the things the two groups looked at and figure out what it might cost to see what kind of lease might be right to match that cost.

"I'm OK with where we're headed here, but I'm not ready to put my name on something yet," Vidricksen said. "I'm encouraged by what the city has proposed here."

Thoughts from the public

After the discussion by the elected officials, the meeting was opened to the public for comment on the issue.

Justin Staten, who represents Equifest, a show coming to the Expo Center in 2020 said she was encouraged by the discussion but hopes the issue can be resolved soon, with Weese's idea sounding good to her.

"I look forward to a 30-year lease," Staten said. "Then we won't have to worry where we'll be in 2021."

Staten said the show currently has a 3-year commitment to Salina, but would be willing to make that commitment longer. Without the Expo Center, she said that wouldn't happen.

Another person said he liked the idea of a 30-year lease too, but thinks the two bodies should get together before the end of the 30 years to evaluate it before moving forward.

"By the time the 30 years is done, the county and the city will know what's going to happen," he said. "Let's go that 30 years, start the meeting at 25 years and find out what the heck we've got to do at the end of 30 years so we can have another 30 years if that's what's going to happen."

Another member of the public, Linda Lilly, said the fairgrounds and outdoor arena, which wasn't mentioned much in the discussion, could be used throughout the year other than just the three day it's used now. She said groups could have shows there that could add another source of revenue to the area.

"I've got a lot of barrel race girlfriends that race their horses in Lyons on the weekend when we could be doing that here," Lilly said.

Leaving the meeting encouraged

Both commissions left the meeting hopeful for the future of the Expo Center and of the talks moving forward. From the county side, Vidricksen said he believes an agreement on a lease will work out soon.

"I'm encouraged from our meeting tonight," Vidricksen said. "I'm keeping my fingers crossed that we will come to an agreement here that will keep everyone happy."

He said the county board will look at what was discussed and get together with county staff as soon as the next few days.