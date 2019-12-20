Christmas opera coming to North Newton

Music On Site will present the Christmas opera "Amahl and the Night Visitors" at 3 p.m. Dec. 21 at Bethel College Mennonite Church.

Admission is free and tickets are not needed! Come celebrate the Christmas season with this heartwarming story of a young boy and his mother who encounter the three wise men on their search for the King of Kings.

Prairie View hosting walk

Prairie View will host a Winter Solstice labyrinth walk at 5:30 p.m. Dec. 21 at the campus, 1901 E. 1st St. Free to participate.

Holiday music coming to Library

Ethan Neufeld will perform holiday music on the cello from 7 to 8 p.m. Dec. 23 at Newton Public Library. Admission is free.