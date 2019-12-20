HUTCHINSON — At First Presbyterian Church, 201 E. Sherman, on Sunday, the fourth Sunday of Advent, interim Pastor John Chastain will bring a message from Luke 2:15 — “The Glorious Meaning of Christmas” — at the 8:15 and 10:30 a.m. services. During the 9 a.m. service, Keith Neill’s message will be “The Greatest Gift” based on Luke 2:15. Adult Christian education will begin at 9:30 a.m. ReFresh Café will be open from 8:45 to 10:15 a.m.

A family Christmas Eve service will begin at 5 p.m. This service includes the telling of the Christmas story through video and music. A traditional lessons and carols service will begin at 9 p.m. with music by the Chancel Choir. Both candlelight services will include the singing of Christmas carols.

HUTCHINSON — Emanuel Lutheran Church, 140 E. 30th Ave., will hold services at 5:30 p.m. Saturday in the Parish Hall and 10 a.m. Sunday in the sanctuary.

The church invites the public to join in celebrating Christ’s birth with carols, the words of the Christmas story, and communion. The Christmas Eve candlelight services are at 6 p.m. and 11 p.m.

There will be no kids' activities this week. The church office will close at noon on Tuesday and be closed on Wednesday.

HUTCHINSON — Union Valley Bible Church, 1916 E. 30th Ave., is inviting the public to a 6 p.m. Christmas Eve Candlelight Service, “Christmas Story is a Love Story.” This service includes narrative, music and congregational singing.

HUTCHINSON — New Covenant Presbyterian Church, 700 E 25th St., invites the public to join in worship at 9:30 a.m. Sunday School follows at 10:50 a.m. The choir will perform the Christmas cantata "Come To The Manger" during the worship service where the Joy offering will be accepted.

Caroling is at 2 p.m. on Sunday. Chili and cinnamon rolls will be served at the church after the caroling. The Christmas Eve service will take place at 6 p.m. A reception following the service will be in Fellowship Hall. Merry Christmas to everyone. The church office phone number is 620-662-9439.

SOUTH HUTCHINSON — South Hutchinson United Methodist Church, 206 E. Avenue E, announced its fourth Sunday of Advent Sunday School will be at 9:30 a.m. Dec. 22, with a 10:30 a.m. worship service, and 4 p.m. caroling to shut-ins.

The Christmas Eve vespers candlelight service is scheduled for 4 p.m. Guests are welcome to worship and celebrate.

HUTCHINSON — First Baptist Church, 800 N. Main invites the public to share with them in Sunday School at 9:30 a.m. and Worship at 10:45 a.m. Sunday. Pastor Rishawn Austin will share his message titled “Greater than, the superiority of Jesus Christ-Part 3-Priesthood”.

The Christmas Eve service will be at 6 p.m. Tuesday, and all are welcome. Starting in January, the church will be hosting a come-and-go prayer time from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., on Tuesdays. The church wishes everyone all the love of Jesus Christ at this Christmastime.

HUTCHINSON — Grieving the death of a spouse? Or know someone who is. Redeemer Lutheran Church, 407 E. 12th, will be offering a Grief Share seminar from 2 to 4 p.m. Jan. 12 at the church. It will offer practical advice from others who've been there, what to expect in your grief and how to cope with the loss. Call 662-5642 for information or reservations.