MINNEAPOLIS, Kan. — The Remington Bronco wrestlers finished seventh out of 14 teams Saturday at the Jeff Giles Memorial Invitational in Minneapolis.

Concordia won the meet at 169. Republic County was second at 151.5, while Eureka was third at 120, followed by Plainville at 95.5 and Chapman at 81.5. Remington scored 71.5 points.

Wyatt Wright led the Broncos, winning the title at 120 pounds with a 5-0 record. He won four matches by pin and one by technical fall.

Owen Thiel was second at 152 pounds at 4-1. Sheridan Graber was second at 132 pounds at 3-2.

Hagen Taylor was fourth at 160 pounds at 1-3. Grayson Graber was fifth at 126 pounds at 1-4. Mathew Peters was seventh at 113 pounds at 0-4.

Remington is off until Jan. 11, when the Broncos compete at the Burlington Invitational.

Jeff Giles Memorial Invitational

Results Saturday at Minneapolis

Team scores — Concordia 169, Republic County 151.5, Eureka 120, Plainville 95.5, Chapman 81.5, Ellsworth 72.5, Remington 71.5, Minneapolis 69, Russell 58.5, Blue Valley Southwest 54.5, Southeast of Saline 47, Thomas More Prep-Marian 31.5, Ell-Saline 30, Osborne 21.5.

Remington results

113 — 7. Matthew Peters (0-4): L Jonathan Dyke (Republic County) 1:20; L Caden Adkins (Eureka) 5:08; L Braydon Binder (Thomas More) 5:22. CSF. L Jamison Richie (Minneapolis) 1:12; Seventh: Bye.

120 — 1. Wyatt Wright (5-0): W Sheamus Holmes (Thomas More) :19; W Mack Shepherd (Eureka) :38; W Lance Litchenwalter (Minneapolis) 1:08; W Koby Tyler (Concordia) tech.fall 18-2 (4:58); W Stephan Baldwin (Russell) 5:35.

126 — 5. Grayson Graber (1-4): L Adam Reed (Minneapolis) 3:16; W Kooper Hudsonpillar (Thomas More) 2:40; L Kaleb Talkington (Republic County) 3:12; L Daniel Vines (Concordia) :48; L Luke Richardson (Blue Valley Southwest) 9-6.

132 — 2. Sheridan Graber (3-2): W Nicholas Gillen (Blue Valley Southwest) 4:43; W James Stalnaker (Ellsworth) 5:40; L Jacob Windholz (Russell) :09. SF. W Toby Wahlmeier (Concordia) 5:26; F. Jacob Windholz (Russell) :50.

152 — 2. Owen Thiel (4-1): W Zachary Meis (Thomas More) :40; W Kyler Welling (Chapman) 2:27; W Nathan Brown (Concordia) 1:50; SF. W Brian Baxter (Republic County) :42; F L Brennan Lowe (Eureka) 1:40.

160 — 6. Hagen Taylor (1-3): L Brent Escareno (Eureka) 1:46; W Layton Kindel (Concordia) 5:13; L Matthew Rodriguez (Southeast of Saline) 1:49; L Ben Hansen (Plainville) maj.dec. 12-2.