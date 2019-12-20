Bowling reports are due at the Kansan office by 11 p.m. Thursday. We reserve the right to abbreviate team names due to space limitations. We regret we can't take bowling reports by telephone.

EASTGATE LANES

EASTGATE LADIES

5 Pin;37;27

Some Beaches;35;29

Ballard Aviation;35;29

Eastgate Chicks;34;30

Eastgate Lanes;33.5;30.5

Family Ties;30;34

Osima;28.5;35.5

Ball Hugger;23;41

High Single Game — Mary Koehn, 183; High Single Series — Judy Brenzikofer, 498; High Team Game — 5 Pin, 620; High Team Series — 5 Pin, 1,784.

EASTGATE V-8

Team Retired;4;0

It Doesn’t Matter;4;0

Platinum PDR;3;1

Gear Heads;3;1

Ball Busters;1;3

Give ‘Em 3;1;3

GGG;0;4

We Need Some;0;4

High Single Game — Men: Bob Stanhope, 266; Women: Lisa Clark, 181; High Series — Men: Bob Stanhope, 766; Women: Lisa Clark, 520. High Team Game — Team Retired, 1,041; High Team Series — Team Retired, 3,013.

SILVER TOPS I

Misfits;35;17

Hopefuls;33.5;18.5

Sassy Four;30;22

Rollaids;25;27

Lucky Four;18.5;33.5

Friends;14;38

High Single Game — Men: Floyd Kemph, 215; Women: Carol Lattin, 191; High Single Series — Men: Cecil Kemph, 586; Women: Vickie Cook, 526; High Team Game — Misfits, 740; High Team Series — Misfits, 2,119.

SILVER TOPS II

Curtis C’s;45;23

Foxes;42;26

Winssome;41;27

3 G’s;37.5;30.5

Die Hards;35;33

Just Luck;34.5;33.5

Teddy Bears;32;36

Shish Kabobs;25.5;42.5

Spare Me;24;44

Barb’s Kids;23.5;44.5

High Single Game — Men: Pat Zenner, 224; Women: Barb Zenner, 191; High Single Series — Men: Mandy Serrano, 576; Women: Barb Zenner, 511; High Team Game — Winssome, 721; High Team Series — Winssome, 2,020.

GOODWILL

Buggsy’s Raiders;36;24

Arrowhead;33;27

Midway Motors;32.5;27.5

Heavy Pork;29;31

All 3 Holes;27.5;32.5

Miles Properties;27;33

We B Gone;26;34

Roofing Services;26;34

High Single Game — Jerrod Ashcraft, Midway Motors, 256; High Single Series — Jerrod Ashcraft, Midway Motors, 696; High Team Game — Midway Motors, 1,036; High Team Series — Midway Motors, 2,895.

FRIDAY TRIO

Whatever;25;11

Who Knows;25;11

Rat Pack;23.5;12.5

I Don’t Care;21;15

Gutter Gunners;20;16

Wgas;16;20

Gutterball Shooters;15.5;20.5

The Nines;14;22

La Familia;13;23

High Single Game — Men: Todd Miles, 247; Women: Paula Schrag, 191; High Series — Men: Todd Miles, 665; Women: Paula Schrag, 522; High Team Game — Gutter Gunners, 516; High Team Series — Gutter Gunners, 1,512.