Dec. 21 through 29

All times Central

Saturday, Dec. 21

PREP WRESTLING — Newton @ Kansas City Stampede, Hy-Vee Arena, Kansas City, Mo. TBA.

COLLEGE BASKETBALL — Kansas @ Villanova 11 a.m. (KSAS, ch. 24.1), Kansas State vs. Saint Louis @ Sprint Center, Kansas City, Mo. (M 6 p.m., ESPN+), Virginia Commonwealth @ Wichita State (M 11 a.m., ESPN2), Kansas State @ Oregon (W 2 p.m., Oregon Live Stream), Wichita State vs. Virginia Tech @ Guaynabo, Puerto Rico (W 10 a.m.).

PRO HOCKEY — Utah @ Wichita 7:05 p.m.

Sunday, Dec. 22

COLLEGE BASKETBALL — Kansas @ Saint Louis (W 1 p.m., ESPN+).

PRO FOOTBALL — Kansas City @ Chicago 7:20 p.m. (KSNW, ch. 3.1).

PRO HOCKEY — Allen @ Wichita 4:05 p.m.

Monday, Dec. 23

No area events scheduled.

Tuesday, Dec. 24

No area events scheduled.

Wednesday, Dec. 25

Merry Christmas!!!

No area events scheduled.

Thursday, Dec. 26

PRO BASKETBALL — Memphis @ Oklahoma City 7 p.m. (Fox Sports Kansas City).

Friday, Dec. 27

PRO BASKETBALL — Oklahoma City @ Charolette 6 p.m. (Fox Sports Kansas City Plus).

PRO HOCKEY — Wichita @ Rapid City 8:05 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 28

COLLEGE BASKETBALL — Texas-Rio Grande Valley @ Kansas State (W 2 p.m., ESPN+).

PRO HOCKEY — Wichita @ Rapid City 8:05 p.m.

PRO INDOOR SOCCER — Colorado @ Wichita 7 p.m.

Sunday, Dec. 29

COLLEGE BASKETBALL — Abilene Christian @ Wichita State (M 2 p.m., Yurview Kansas), Tulsa @ Kansas State (M 5 p.m., ESPN+), Kansas @ Stanford (M 2 p.m., KAKE ch. 10.1).

PRO FOOTBALL — Los Angeles Chargers @ Kansas City noon (KWCH ch. 12.1).

PRO BASKETBALL — Oklahoma City @ Toronto 5 p.m. (Fox Sports Kansas City Plus).

Schedules and TV listings subject to change without notice. TV channel numbers listed are for over-the-air broadcast (including HD virtual channels) unless noted. Cable and satellite channel numbers may differ. Some cable and satellite channels listed may require a subscription or may be pay-per-view (contact your cable or satellite company for more information). Items for the calendar need to be sent to the Kansan at least one week before publication. Schools should submit their athletic schedules to be included. For information, call the Kansan at (316) 804-7731.