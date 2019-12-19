Tabor names

HILLSBORO — Tabor College named Mike MacNeill as its new head volleyball coach.

MacNeill succeeds Tesha Werth, who served on an interim basis after 10 years as an assistant.

MacNeill spent the past three years at Wiley College, an NAIA school in Marshall, Texas, where he was 52-25 in three seasons, 28-10 in Red River Athletic Conference play. The team was RRAC quad-champions in 2018, winning the conference post-season tournament and falling in the first round of the NAIA National Tournament to Oklahoma City University. The team reached the conference tournament semfinals in his other two years as coach.

He holds both a bachelor’s degree and master’s degree in education from California Baptist University, where he played men’s volleyball. He won two NAIA national titles as a player at CBU.

"I accepted this position at Tabor College because of our shared vision to build a championship-caliber program with an emphasis on character development in a Christ-centered environment, and a clear purpose to enhance the overall educational experience of the student-athletes while providing a strong desire to do what is necessary to win,” MacNeill said.

"We are pleased to have Mike join our coaching staff as the volleyball coach,” Tabor athletic director Martin Ziesemer said. “He brings leadership, spiritual maturity, knowledge of the game and experience in leading a winning program. We are confident in his ability to provide a great volleyball experience for the Bluejays.”

MacNeill inherits a team that finished 14-19 last season, 6-6 in KCAC play. The Bluejays fell in the first round of the KCAC post-season tournament. The team is expected to lose four seniors.

Rhoades resigns

at Hutchinson CC

HUTCHINSON — Hutchinson Community College football coach Rion Rhoades resigned to become an assistant at the University of Arkansas.

Rhoades played two seasons at HCC, where he was the teams third all-time leading tackler with 268.

He coached the Blue Dragons for 13 seasons, where he was 99-50. He is 106-55 in his junior college head coaching career, spending a season at Fort Scott Community College before taking the HCC job.

Rhoades is the second-winningest coach at HCC and his 106 Jayhawk Conference wins is fourth all-time.

He led his team to its first no. 1 ranking this season. His is a two-time Jayhawk Conference coach of the year. He coached 16 players who were drafted by the NFL.

He led the Blue Dragons to the Jayhawk Conference title in 2014.

He has led HCC to seven bowl games, winning six. The team also played in three NJCAA Region VI title games.

Lowe to speak

at ceremony

WICHITA — Former Edmonton Oilers standout Kevin Lowe will be the keynote speaker at the 2020 ECHL Hall of Fame Ceremony at 5:30 p.m. Jan. 21 at the Drury Plaza Hotel Broadview in Wichita.

Lowe was the first player drafted by the Oilers when the team joined the NHL in the 1979 Amateur Draft. He played 19 seasons in the NHL, 15 with the Oilers. He played in 1,254 regular-season games and 214 playoff games. He helped led the Oilers to five Stanley Cups. He also led the New York Rangers to the cup.

He scored the Oilers first NHL goal. He is among the Oilers all-time leaders in games played, playoff games played, assists, points and penalty minutes.

He was both the King Clancy Memorial Trophy winner and NHL Man of the Year winner in 1990. He also has served as the team’s head coach, president of hockey operations and general manager. He is an alternate governor of Oilers Entertainment Group.

The Wichita Thunder serves as the Class AA farm team for the Oilers. The former Wichita Wind of the Central Hockey League (1963-84 version) also served as an Oilers farm team.

The ECHL Hall of Fame Dinner and Induction Ceremony is being held as part of the festivities of the ECHL All-Star Classic.

Ticket information is available at https://offer.fevo.com/2020-echl-allstar-classic-cfbfbj-d5b5f62?fevoUri=2020-echl-allstar-classic-cfbfbj-d5b5f62%2F.

The ECHL All-Star Classic is 7 p.m. Jan. 22 at INTRUST Bank Arena.

DRAFT PARTY SLATED — The Thunder is hosting the ECHL All-Star Classic Draft Party at 7 p.m. Jan. 8 at Tight Ends Sports Bar and Grill, 524 Seneca Street in Wichita.

The two team captains will be announced Jan. 7 and they will draft the two teams that will represent the Thunder at the ECHL All-Star Classic — the Hammers and the Bolts.

The other two teams competing in the four-team round-robin will be made up of the stars of the ECHL Eastern and Western conferences.

Skills competitions will take place in between each of the three-on-three plus goalkeeper mini games.

The draft party is open to the public.