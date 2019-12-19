Teresa Self, passed away on Monday, Dec. 2, 2019, in her El Dorado home.

Teresa’s life began on May 7, 1954, in Sapulpa Oklahoma, the daughter of Ward C. and Barbara (Wait) Self.

Teresa was a devoted fan of Elvis Presley. She was an avid participant in the Special Olympics in track and field events, and later cheerleading. Teresa was always joyful, and loved to spread her cheer through singing and dancing. She made many unique and lifelong friendships.

Teresa is preceded in death by her beloved parents, and two brothers Monte Self and Tim Self. Surviving family members include her siblings Sherri Hurlburt and her husband Whit, Donna Ades and her husband Steve, Lorrie York and her husband Korey, Charles Scearce, Joe Soukup and his wife Janet, Kay Self, Ken Soukup and his wife Liz, Thersa Soukup and her husband, Mike. Teresa is also survived by many nieces, nephews, and many special friends. She will be greatly missed by many.

Cremation was chosen, the memorial services for Teresa will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday (Dec. 28, 2019) at the Carlson Funeral Home in Eldorado. The family asks that memorials be made in Teresa’s name to Flint Hills services 505 S Walnut Valley Dr Eldorado KS 67042.

Friends may share condolences online with the family at www.carlsoncolonial.com