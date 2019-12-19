The House of Representatives passed the U.S.-Mexico-Canada Agreement by a bipartisan vote of 385-41. USMCA will now be advanced to the Senate.

“I’ve long said that support for USMCA crosses political parties, the bipartisan passage of the agreement today is proof of that,” said U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Sonny Perdue in a release. “I am pleased the House finally brought this agreement to a vote and encourage quick passage in the Senate. President Trump delivered on his promise to replace NAFTA and USMCA is a huge success for America’s farmers and ranchers. This agreement will unleash the bounty of America’s agricultural harvest to two of our largest trading partners in the world and it is critical to the success of rural America.”

For the past two years, this trade agreement awaited approval in the House. Rep. Roger Marshall, R-Kan., said this bill will create thousands of jobs in Kansas.

“This deal delivers hundreds of millions of dollars in market opportunities for Kansas agriculture goods, streamlined supply chains for our small businesses and thousands of new jobs for hard-working Kansans,” Marshall said in a release.

Sen. Jerry Moran, R-Kan., agreed.

“Canada and Mexico are Kansas’ top two export markets, and over the last two years, I have heard directly from Kansans how vital a modern trade deal like USMCA would be for our farmers, ranchers and manufacturers to compete and succeed in the 21st Century economy.”

Support for the agreement came from many in the agriculture realm. Grain growers have rallied behind the bill for months. This agreement builds upon already strong partnerships.

National Sorghum Producers Chairman Dan Atkisson, a sorghum farmer from Stockton, Kansas, said in a release, "USMCA provides a needed level of certainty for U.S. farmers and ranchers.”

Agricultural growers hoped this agreement would pass before 2019. According to the American Soybean Association, Mexico is the No. 2 market for whole beans, meal and oil, and Canada is the No. 4 buyer of meal and No. 7 buyer of oil for U.S. soybean farmers.

As both Mexico and Canada can be reached by rail and truck, the opportunity for trade at lower shipping costs can be realized.

"USMCA builds on the success of the NAFTA agreement, and will ultimately lead to greater market access and stronger partnerships with our nearest neighbors,” said Rich Felts, president of Kansas Farm Bureau. “Kansas agriculture is the backbone of our state’s export-focused economy that has benefited under NAFTA.”

Rep. Ron Estes, R-Kansas, has championed the trade deal since it was announced by President Donald Trump last year.

"As I have said for more than a year, passing the USMCA is great news for Kansas and our country," Estes said in a release. "The journey to this day has been longer and harder than it should have been. For too long, the USMCA took a back seat to partisan politics, causing farmers, ranchers and workers to miss out on economic growth and jobs in the meantime. However today, we take a giant step forward to finally make this free and fair trade deal a reality."

According to Purdue, Canada and Mexico are the first- and second-largest export markets for United States food and agricultural products, totaling more than $39.7 billion food and agricultural exports in 2018. These exports support more than 325,000 American jobs.

All food and agricultural products that have zero tariffs under the North American Free Trade Agreement will remain at zero tariffs, Purdue said in a release. USMCA will create new market opportunities for U.S. exports to Canada of dairy, poultry and eggs, the release said, and in exchange the United States will provide new access to Canada for dairy, peanut and a limited amount of sugar. Canada also agreed to terminate its wheat grading system. This would enable more competitive trade.