‘Longest Night Service’ is Saturday at Methodist Church

Hays First United Methodist Church, 305 W. Seventh, will hold its annual “Longest Night Service” at 7 p.m. Saturday.

Pastor Mike Rose said, “It’s the time of year when we focus on the grace and good tidings of transformational peace and hope and love and joy ... or at least we’re supposed to. But the reality for too many is that the seasons of Advent and Christmas are some of the most stressful and difficult times of the year.

“Instead of peace, many feel anxiety; instead of hope, many feel despair; instead of love, many feel loneliness; and instead of joy, many feel sadness.”

The Longest Night service is designed for those who are feeling sadness during the holidays for a variety of reasons, including loss of a loved one. The community is invited to the service.

The church will hold two Christmas Eve services, one at 7:30 p.m. and one at 10:45 p.m.

Center to hold ‘Longest Night’ service at Presbyterian Church

The Center for Life Experience will hold a candlelight service titled “The Longest Night: Awaiting the Hope of a New Day” at 7 p.m. Sunday at First Presbyterian Church, 2900 Hall St.

The center invites the community and members of Healing of Loss After Suicide, Healing Hearts, Healing After Loss, the National Alliance for Mental Illness and their friends and families to the service. Refreshments will follow the service.

Christmas cantata to be presented Sunday

The Chancel Choir at First Presbyterian Church, 2900 Hall St., will present its annual Christmas cantata at 10 a.m. Sunday, Dec. 22. A reception will immediately follow.

At 7 p.m. Tuesday, Christmas Eve, a traditional candlelight service will be held, and communion will be served.

On Dec. 29, the “Unrehearsed Christmas Pageant” will take place during the 10 a.m. worship service.

Trinity Lutheran schedules holiday services

Trinity Lutheran Church, 2703 Fort, will hold a 7 p.m. candlelight Christmas Eve service that will include communion.

At its worship service on Dec. 29, the church will have “Lessons and Carols for Christmas.” Its Jan. 5 worship service will feature “Lessons and Carols for Epiphany.” Both services will begin at 10:15 a.m.

North Oak to hold Christmas Eve service

North Oak Community Church, 3000 Oak St., will hold a candlelight service at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Christmas Eve. On Dec. 29, there will be a combined worship service at 11 a.m. Sunday School classes will not meet.

Christmas dinner to be held at the VFW

The “11th Annual Community Christmas Dinner” will be served from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday, Christmas Day, at the VFW, 22nd and Vine. There is no cost to attend. This year’s theme is “Coming Together to Celebrate Christ.”

Volunteers are needed to help at the dinner and to make deliveries to those who are homebound. Those wishing to volunteer may call 785-259-9735 or email communitychristmasdinner@gmail.com.

Donations sought for family food baskets

The Community Assistance Center is asking Ellis County residents to donate $50 to sponsor a family for a Christmas food basket. Donations can be brought or mailed to the center at 12th and Oak St. in Hays.

Hospice seeks donations for Memory Tree

Hospice of HaysMed is accepting donations for its annual Memory Tree, which will be displayed at Hays Medical Center through the holiday season.

A brass dove ornament will be engraved with the name of the person the donor wishes to honor or remember and will be hung on the tree. The suggested donation is $20 per ornament.

Donations support the Hospice volunteer and bereavement programs in their entirety, pay for patient-related expenses not covered by insurance and provide for educational resources, according to a news release.

Hospice cares for people regardless of insurance coverage or ability to pay. Hospice of HaysMed serves those in Ellis, Russell, Rush and Rooks counties.

Donations to Hospice of HaysMed may be mailed to the HaysMed Foundation, 2220 Canterbury Drive, Hays, KS 67601. More information is available at 785-623-6200 or 1-800-990-0731.