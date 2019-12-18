Today’s Birthday (12/18/19). Take charge in order to make things happen this year. Maintain profitable routines with consistent dedication. Find new treasures this winter before dealing with shifting priorities in shared finances. Summer presents a personal redirection that feeds a golden phase for a joint endeavor. Expand your ambitions and realize dreams.

To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.

Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is a 7 — Gamble? Not today. Choose stability over illusion. You can see the finish line. Stay focused to avoid hidden dangers. You can get what you need.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is an 8 — Protect what and who you love. You can see what wasn’t working. Collaborate with someone who sees your blind spot. Reaffirm commitments. Keep practicing.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is an 8 — Expand your comfort zone. Make home repairs and renovations, especially with plumbing. Use long-lasting, high-quality materials. Improvements support family harmony. Take practical actions.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is an 8 — A distant acquaintance sparks your imagination. Consider a persuasive argument carefully. Don’t publicly launch a creative project without practical polishing. Clarify details.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is a 7 — Stick to stable income sources. Fantasies prove elusive. Avoid depleting savings or increasing debt. Postpone expensive purchases. All is not as it appears.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is an 8 — Consider who you want to be. A fork in your path offers a choice. Watch for personal pitfalls and obstacles. A truth could be revealed, shifting your options. Wait for details.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is an 8 — Focus on practical priorities. Fact and fantasy clash. Aim for clarity as you shuffle options and choose your path. Declutter and edit. Less is more.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is a 7 — Share what you’re learning with friends. Strengthen networks and communication channels. Agreements made now can have long-lasting benefits. Coordinate plans with your team.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is an 8 — Abandon misconceptions with a professional challenge. Illusions cloud the view. Wait for developments before making important determinations. Dig for the truth and find it.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is a 6 — Slow down to avoid accidents. Resolve travel or educational details or risk delays or missed connections. Clarify murky details and prepare backup plans. Watch the road.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is an 8 — Reality clashes with fantasy. Things may not go as planned. Check plans and budgets for errors. Don’t accept new financial challenges until existing ones are handled.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is an 8 — Stay in communication with your partner. As a mystery leads to revelations, you may need to adapt on the fly. Clarify your message. Adjust to suit the circumstances.