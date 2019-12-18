Live Nativities scheduled



Two churches have live nativity events scheduled in the days ahead.

Hillcrest Community Church, 432 W. 12, will host a living Nativity from 6:30 to 8 p.m. Friday.

Drive through, see the petting zoo and head inside for cookies and hot drinks. Admission is free.

The Gathering, 522 N. Main, will host "A Christmas Spectacular" at 4:30 and 6:30 p.m. Sunday at The Fox Theatre. The church will host live music, candlelight worship, the story of Jesus' birth and a live Nativity scene experience. The Gathering Kids will have their own exclusive Christmas Nativity experience for ages birth through the sixth grade.

NUTS at gallery Thursday



The Newton Ukulele Tunes Society will perform its seventh annual Jingle Jam from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday at Carriage Factory Art Gallery, 128 E. 6th St. Admission is free. The performance is part of the Third Thursday series.

NMS to host remembrance



Newton Medical Center will host "An Evening of Remembrance: A Christmas Service of Healing" with the Rev. Les Jackson, NMC chaplain, at 6 p.m. Monday at the hospital. The service will be an evening of prayer, companionship and reflection for those grieving the loss of a loved one this holiday season.