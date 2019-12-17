BOWLING

GOODWILL

Buggsy’s Raiders;34;22

Arrowhead;33;23

Heavy Pork;29;27

Midway Motors;28.5;27.5

All 3 Holes;26.5;29.5

Miles Properties;25;31

Roofing Services;23;33

We B Gone;22;34

High Single Game — Mike Murphy, Arrowhead, 266; High Single Series — Mike Murphy, Arrowhead, 753; High Team Game — Arrowhead, 1,141; High Team Series — Arrowhead, 3,191.

Marion Classic

teams named

MARION — Below are the all-tournament and all-academic teams at the Marion Classic:

Girls

All-Academic Team

Courtney Slabach, Berean Academy

Erin Mullins, Berean Academy

Ava Perrier, Eureka

Amanda Mouer, Eureka

Abigail Stuchlik, Marion

Chloe Burkholder, Marion

Kaete Johnson, Peabody-Burns

Abby Entz, Remington

Shelby Henley, Remington

Landry Jordan, Wichita Homeschool

Hannah Jenkins, Wichita Homeschool

All-Tournament Team

Miranda Wiebe, Berean Academy

Courtney Slabach, Berean Academy

London Hilton, Eureka

Ava Perrier, Eureka

Chazni Ptocek, Eureka

Chloe Burkholder, Marion

Jayden May, Marion

Cassi Wedel, Remington

Kiara Smith, Wichita Homeschool

Erin Mellinger, Wichita Homeschool

Tayana Walker, Wichita Homeschool

Boys

All-Academic Team

Jake Landis, Berean Academy

Zac Koontz, Berean Academy

Ethan Westerman, Eureka

Haydon Mead, Eureka

Jaxton Tracy, Marion

Braedon Mercer, Marion

Caleb VanCuren, Peabody-Burns

Brenton Lett, Peabody-Burns

Griffin Cook, Remington

Brody Lewis, Remington

Mark Tibbits, Wichita Homeschool

All-Tournament Team

Chase Wiebe, Berean Academy

Zac Koontz, Berean Academy

Sam Snook, Berean Academy

Gabe Valentine, Eureka

Hayden Mead, Eureka

Terik Crisswell, Eureka

Jaxton Tracy, Marion

Braden Scriber, Remington

Zane Winter, Remington

Rocco Werts, Peabody-Burns

Ethan Mefford, Wichita Homeschool

Roman Greenman, Wichita Homeschool

Remington grad

takes honors

WICHITA — Remington High School grad Kelcey Hinz was named the Kansas Collegiate Athletic Conference women’s basketball offensive and defensive player of the week for the week ending Sunday.

Hinz is a sophomore forward at Kansas Wesleyan and is from Whitewater. In two games, both KWU wins, she had 43 points, 21 rebounds, three assists, eight blocked shots and a steal.

Wings sweep

in debut

AUSTIN — The Wichita Wings 3.0 made its debut over the weekend with a pair of wins over the Austin Power in Major Arena Soccer League 2 play at the Travis County Expo Center in Austin.

The Wings won 11-5 Saturday and 9-6 Sunday.

It is the third iteration of the Wings, which originally played from 1979 to 2001 and again from 2011 to 2013. Both of those teams played in the top flight of professional indoor soccer, while this team is in the second division.

In Saturday’s game, Brent Hobson and David Lucio each scored two goals for the Wings. Bryan Perez scored a goal with three assists. Kevin Ten Eyck and Jared Robbins each added a goal with an assist.

Aaron Parrott was in goal for Wichita. His saves were not listed.

Pierre Ibarra scored two goals for Austin. Chris Sedillo and Jacob Powell each added a goal. Juan Vences was in goal for Austin.

In Sunday’s game, Lucio led Wichita with three goals and two assists. Perez scored two goals with three assists. Matt Sherrod scored two goals. Robbins scored a goal with an assist. Roger Downing added a goal. Parrott had nine saves in goal.

For Austin, Fernando Valenzuela scored two goals. Edgar Lopez, Aldair Ruis and Adrian Elicerio each added a goal. Vences had 18 saves.

Wichita marks its home debut at 7 p.m. Dec. 28 against the Colorado Rumble at Hartman Arena.

Friends names

assistant AD

WICHITA — Friends University named Scott Moshier as the assistant athletic director.

Moshier has served as the head football coach at Wichita North High School since 2017. He also served as assistant track coach, strength and conditioning coach and physical education instructor.

He was at Meade High School for 11 years, serving as the school’s principal for five years. He also served as head football coach, head golf coach, strength and conditioning coach, assistant track coach and FCA Huddle leader.

He holds a bachelor’s degree from Southwestern College and a master’s degree from Emporia State.

Thunder finish

weekend 1-2

TULSA — The Wichita Thunder finished the weekend in Tulsa 1-2 in ECHL play.

Friday, Wichita fell to the Oilers 6-3. Wichita won Saturday’s game 5-2, but lost Sunday 5-3.

In Friday’s game, Jack Kopacka scored two goals with three assists for the Oilers. Robby Jackson scored two goals. Josh Wesley scored a goal with an assist. J.J. Piccinich scored a goal. Devin Williams stopped 30 of 33 Wichita shots in goal.

For Wichita, Ostap Safin and Cameron Hebig each scored a goal with two assists. Patrik Parkkonen added a goal. Mitch Gillam stopped 41 of 47 Tulsa shots.

Saturday, Safin scored two goals with an assist to lead Wichita. Spencer Dorowicz scored two goals with an assist. Jason Salvaggio and Brendan De Jong each added a goal. Evan Weninger stopped 41 of 43 shots.

For Tulsa, Wesley and Cam Knight each scored a goal. Williams stopped 27 of 31 Wichita shots.

Sunday, Cory Ward scored three goals for Tulsa. Charlie Sampair scored a goal with two assists. Kopacka scored a goal. Piccinich had two assists. Olle Ericksson Ek stopped 20 of 23 Wichita shots.

Peter Crinella scored two goals for Wichita. Beau Starrett added a goal. Billy Exell and Fabrizio Ricci each had two assists. Gillam stopped 46 of 50 Tulsa shots.

Wichita remains in fourth place in the ECHL Mountain Division at 12-11-5-0. Tulsa remains in seventh at 11-15-2-0.

Wichita hosts Tulsa at 7:05 p.m. Friday, Utah at 7:05 p.m. Saturday and Allen at 4:05 p.m. Sunday.

SKINNER REASSIGNED — Goaltender Stuart Skinner has been reassigned to Wichita from the Bakersfield Condors. A second-year pro, Skinner played in 17 games with Bakersfield this season, where he is 7-7-2 with a 3.60 goals-against-average and a .879 save percentage. He played 41 games with Wichita last season and six games with Bakersfield.

He had a call-up to the Edmonton Oilers, but saw no playing time. He was drafted by Edmonton in the third round of the 2017 NHL Entry Draft.