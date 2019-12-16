One person escaped a late evening fire Sunday night that was blamed on a wood stove.

Firefighters responded just before 10 p.m. on a report of a structure fire at 3603 W. Ninth Ave.

Upon arrival, Engine 5 reported a working fire with smoke coming from the single-story mobile home, according to a report posted by Fire Chief Steven Beer.

The lone occupant of the home was out of the structure when firefighters arrived.

“Fire crews performed an aggressive interior attack on the fire and contained the fire that was under the skirting of the trailer,” Beer said. “Other HFD companies performed ventilation in support of the fire attack.”

While the fire was contained quickly, numerous hot spots needed to be contained, Beer said.

“The cause of the fire has been determined to have started from a wood burning stove that was used to heat the home,” Beer said.

The 1979-model, 80-square-foot singlewide in the Westside Villa trailer park was valued at about $4,100, according to county property records.

The Hutchinson Fire Department was assisted by the Reno County Sheriff Department, Reno County EMS, Evergy and Fire District No 3.