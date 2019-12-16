WICHITA — The Bethel College women’s basketball team dropped its fifth straight, falling to Friends University 54-52 Saturday in KCAC play in Wichita.

Bethel was down by five with 90 seconds to play, but came back with a Josie Calzonetti shot. After one of two Friends free throws, Melinda Vargas scored a basket, but missed a subsequent free throw. Bethel got a defensive stop, but missed a pair of shots just before the buzzer.

Bethel led 13-8 after the first quarter and 24-19 at the half. Friends outscored Bethel 24-13 in the third quarter.

Bethel had 23 turnovers to 11 for the Falcons.

Naria Hall led Friends with 12 points.

Lindsey Heim and Vargas each scored nine points for Bethel. Abby Schmidt scored eight points with 17 rebounds and four blocked shots. Kelsi Fitzgerald and Kendall Michalski each added eight points.

Friends improves to 6-8, 5-5 in KCAC play. Bethel drops to 6-8, 3-6 in KCAC play.

The Threshers are off until Dec. 30, when they face NAIA Division I Baker in Baldwin City. The Wildcats are currently 5-6 after a 69-62 win over Mount Mercy, snapping a seven-game losing streak.

BETHEL (6-8, 3-6 KCAC) — Abby Schmidt 3-9 2-3 8, Sydney Tenant 0-0 0-0 0, Kayla Newman 1-6 1-2 3, Kendall Michalski 3-7 2-3 8, Josie Calzonetti 3-5 0-0 7, Tierra Powell 0-0 0-0 0, Kelsi Fitzgerald 3-8 0-0 8, Lindsey Heim 3-7 2-3 9, Melinda Vargas 4-12 0-2 9. Totals 20-54 7-13 52.

FRIENDS (6-8, 5-5 KCAC) — Naria Hall 4-15 2-4 12, Khadijah Kelly 2-4 0-0 4, Patriece Dodson 2-8 2-3 7, HaLee Roland 2-8 0-0 5, Kira Ward 2-6 0-0 4, McKenzie Shippy 3-5 0-0 9, Seuvahnia Kuka 1-4 0-0 3, Gracie Sammons 2-4 0-0 5, Scarlett Gregory 1-3 1-2 3, Tiffany Hurd 1-5 0-0 2. Totals 20-62 5-9 54.

Bethel;13;11;13;15;—52

Friends;8;11;24;11;—54

Total fouls — BC 14, Fr. 22. Technical fouls — none. Fouled out — none. 3-point shooting — BC 5-21 (Newman 0-1, Michalski 0-3, Calzonetti 1-3, Fitzgerald 2-6, Heim 1-3, Vargas 1-5), Fr. 9-27 (Hall 2-9, Kelly 0-1, Dodson 1-4, Roland 1-4, Ward 0-1, Shippy 3-4, Kuka 1-1, Sammons 1-2, Gregory 0-1). Rebounds — BC 49 (Schmidt 17), Fr. 34 (Dodson 6, Hurd 6). Assists — BC 9 (Heim 3), Fr. 12 (Hall 3). Turnovers — BC 23 (Heim 8), Fr. 11 (Hall 2, Kelly 2, Dodson 2). Blocked shots — BC 4 (Schmidt 4), Fr. 3 (Hurd 2). Steals — BC 4 (Schmidt 2, Vargas 2), Fr. 12 (Sammons 3).