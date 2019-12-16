Snow and ice that began to fall early Sunday morning continuing into Monday forced the cancellation of some events — and a day off from school for students in Newton Unified School District 373.

Averie Maberry and Stevie Steinle could be found on the sledding hill at Centennial Park on Monday morning instead of in a classroom.

"Giddyup!" Steinle called as their sled began to head down the hill, with the girls' parents looking on.

School was not the only cancellation. Monday's calendars were littered with canceled meetings, including the Harvey County United Way Board.

Sunday's free carriage rides downtown, a holiday tradition of the Newton Area Chamber of Commerce, were rescheduled for this Sunday.

"It was just too nasty for the horses, they will not get them out when it is slippery," said Pam Stevens, director of the Newton Area Chamber of Commerce.

Some downtown businesses are hosting special Sunday hours in the runup to Christmas.

"When the weather is bad, people will shop more locally," Stevens said.

According to Kansan.com partner Accuweather, sunny skies are set to return Tuesday and continue through the weekend — culminating in 50-degree temperatures on Saturday and Sunday.