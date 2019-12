Snow fell overnight in the area and will possibly continue until this afternoon.

The latest report from the National Weather Service, NWS, in Wichita indicated 6-inches of total accumulation in Salina by 3:30 p.m. Sunday, before the snowfall slowed down.

Also in the area, the NWS said it had a report of 9 inches at 3 p.m. Sunday near Bridgeport.

The forecast for Monday shows a chance of flurries before 3 p.m. and then a slight chance of snow between 3 p.m. and 4 p.m.