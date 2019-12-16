Staff reports

Monday

Dec 16, 2019 at 8:25 AM


Grain markets

Kanza Co-op: Wheat $4.25; Corn $3.67; Milo $3.37; Soybeans $8.32

PCP prices: Wheat $4.08; Corn $3.71; Milo/cwt. $5.66; Soybeans $8.44

Scoular: Wheat $4.30; Corn $3.72; Milo $3.42; Soybeans $8.37