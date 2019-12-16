Sheriff's Office News

Accidents

• 6:53 a.m. Sunday, 1400 block of I-35, John Barnett, 31, Chattanooga, Tennessee, was northbound when he lost control due to icy conditions and struck a guardrail.

• 7:38 a.m. Sunday, 3500 block of Old US-59, William Howard Jr, 32, Ottawa, was driving a 1998 GMC Sonoma when he lost control on snow packed roads and struck a tree. • 9:07 a.m. Sunday, 3900 block of I-35, Jordan Chambers, 23, Emporia, was northbound in a 2001 Ford Explorer when she lost control due to snowy road conditions. The vehicle left the roadway and rolled multiple times. Chambers was seen by Franklin County EMS and released at the scene.

• 9:26 a.m. Sunday, 3200 Nevada Terrace, Rebecca Davis, 36, Ottawa, was eastbound when she lost control of a vehicle and struck a fence.

• 9:41 a.m. Sunday, 4100 block of K-33, Mitchell Carpenter, 21, Paola, was southbound in a 1999 Honda Civic when he lost control of his vehicle due to snowy road conditions. The vehicle left the roadway and overturned. He refused medical attention on scene.

Incident

• 4:32 p.m. Sunday, 2700 block of Douglas Road, a 63-year-old Princeton male was pronounced deceased at his residence due to suspected natural causes.

Ottawa Police Department News

Arrest

• 11:11 a.m. Friday, 305 S. Main St., Ottawa, Jeffrey Leach, 20, Topeka, on an active City of Ottawa warrant.

Incident

• 11:58 a.m. Friday, 700 block of W. Second St., Ottawa, a 31-year-old Ottawa female reported a protection from abuse violation and stalking by a known 31-year-old male.

Wellsville Police Department News

Saturday: 300 block of Maple Terrace, animal complaint; 800 block of Main St., motorist assist; Fourth/Ash St., theft.

Sunday: K-33/Pendleton, slide off.

Ottawa Fire Department News

• Firefighters assisted with 18 medical calls from Thursday to Sunday.

Friday: Lincoln St., grass fire; Sixth/Cherry St., grass fire.