NMC names lab director

Newton Medical Center welcomes Stephanie Rogers as its new laboratory director. With laboratory services at NMC’s hospital and clinics, Rogers’ duties include managing NMC’s pathology and neurology laboratories, and administrative oversight of the respiratory care department.

“I’m thrilled to welcome Stephanie to NMC,” said Heather Porter, NMC chief clinical officer. “With an extensive background in laboratory services and education, Stephanie will be a true asset to our hospital and patients.”

Rogers most recently served as the laboratory manager at Memorial Health Systems in Abilene.

“NMC has an innovative lab with a great staff — I have always been impressed with the cutting edge technology as well as the staff’s commitment to serving the patients of our community,” Rogers said. “Newton Medical Center has something special and I wanted to be a part of that in my own community.”

A Newton native, Rogers previously served as the laboratory director at Hillsboro Community Hospital and spent eight years as the clinical coordinator and educator in the medical laboratory sciences program at Wichita State University. Rogers holds a bachelor’s in medical laboratory sciences and a master’s in Eeducational psychology from WSU.

“I look forward to doing all I can to help our patients, our community and my staff to continue making this lab and hospital the best it can be,” Rogers said.

Cancer center recognized

Newton Central Care Cancer Center has been recognized by the QOPI Certification Program LLC, a wholly owned subsidiary of the American Society of Clinical Oncology, Inc., as successfully completing a three-year certification program for outpatient hematology-oncology practices that meet nationally recognized standards for quality cancer care. The QOPI Certification Program builds on ASCO’s Quality Oncology Practice Initiative.

“We’re extremely proud to receive this certification from the QOPI Certification Program, which underscores our continued commitment to excellence for our patients,” said Alfredo Lopez, CEO of Central Care Cancer Center. “Having access to the highest quality of cancer care that’s close to home and near loved ones, is imperative when conquering cancer.”

In applying for certification, Central Care Cancer Center in Newton participated in a voluntary comprehensive site assessment against clearly specified standards that are consistent with national guidelines and was successful in meeting the standards and objectives of the QOPI Certification Program.

“ASCO’s QOPI Certification is voluntary, so a practice that undertakes this process is demonstrating its commitment to providing patients with high quality care,” said ASCO Ppresident Howard A. “Skip” Burris III. “A practice that achieves Certification has evaluated its processes, benchmarked its performance against other top-performing practices, and can be confident in its dedication to quality and safety excellence, as well as continues quality improvement.”

The QOPI Certification Program LLC was launched in January 2010, and nearly 300 practices are currently certified. This certification for outpatient oncology practices is the first program of its kind for oncology in the United States and in 2016 was expanded internationally. The QOPI Certification Program seal designates those practices that successfully met the standards and objectives of the QOPI Certification Program, which includes scoring above the threshold on the key QOPI quality measures and meeting chemotherapy safety standards established by ASCO and the Oncology Nursing Society.

NMC to open Park City clinic

Newton Medical Center recently announced that Park City’s newest health care amenity — Walk-in Health Clinic — will open to the public Jan. 6.

A Grand Opening and a Free Teddy Bear Clinic will be from 9 to 11 a.m. Jan. 4. Meet the clinic team and take a tour of our remodeled facility.

Bring the kids out for our free Teddy Bear Clinic! Kids may bring their favorite stuffed animal for a health checkup. The first 50 will receive a free teddy bear from NMC.

Adults can also receive a free blood pressure check.

Located at 1755 E. 61st St. N, the new walk-in clinic occupies the same building that housed Park City Family Medicine since 2010.

The clinic will offer same-day non-emergency treatment for illnesses including sinus infections and the flu, as well as for injuries such as sprains, strains or minor lacerations. School and Department of Transportation physicals will also be available. Additionally, the clinic will provide vaccines for flu and tetanus.

Starting on Jan. 6, NMC’s Walk-in Health Clinic will be open from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. on weekdays and 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on weekends.

NMC will also continue to provide primary care services to the Park City community through Medical Plaza of Valley Center located at 641 N. Seneca, which will formally merge with Park City Family Medicine on Jan. 1, 2020.