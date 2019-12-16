Book ReViews recently presented a donation to Trinity Heights Respite Care. All proceeds from Book ReViews are donated to charitable organizations in Harvey County. The store is staffed by volunteers.

Trinity Heights Respite Care serves families who have children (age 0-16) with special needs. Families in Harvey or Marion Counties may qualify for services. In-home care is scheduled on an as-needed basis. Parents Day Out is held at Trinity Heights UMC, usually on the third Saturday of the month.

The respite care program offers occasional relief to families that care for children with special needs.