KDOT plow trucks hit from behind

Motorists struck — and took out of service — two Kansas Department of Transportation snow-plow trucks operating Sunday to help clear or treat highways in south-central Kansas.

In both crashes, motorists hit the plow trucks from behind, causing damage to equipment mounted on the back of the trucks. One crash occurred in Wichita and the other on I-135 south of Newton.

In the crash south of Newton, just north of K-196, the driver of the car that ran into the KDOT truck was taken to a hospital with a possible serious injury, according to a Kansas Highway Patrol report.

It wasn’t clear whether the motorist in the Wichita crash was injured.

The two KDOT drivers had no apparent injuries.

The KDOT trucks must operate at lower speeds while plowing snow and laying down brine or salt to battle ice.

Motorists should be alert and slow down when approaching plow trucks and give the trucks extra space.

Weather causes fatal crash

WICHITA — A 21-year-old man was killed in a single-vehicle crash Sunday morning on an icy roadway in south Wichita, authorities said.

The victim was identified as Jimmy S. Romero.

The crash was reported at 11:22 a.m on Interstate 235 at the interchange with Interstate 135.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, a 2002 Dodge Ram 1500 pickup truck was on the ramp from southbound I-135 to northbound I-235 when it lost control on an icy bridge.

The truck left the roadway to the southwest, overturned and rolled. The vehicle came to rest in the center of the median on its top.

Romero, a passenger in the truck, was pronounced dead at the scene. The patrol said he wasn't wearing a seat belt.

The driver of the pickup truck, Roy R. Boatner Jr., 25, of Wichita, was taken to Wesley Medical Center with what were believed to be minor injuries. The patrol said Boatner wasn't wearing a seat belt.