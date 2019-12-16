PREP GIRLS

Bluebird Classic

Third-place

Elr.Chr. 36, Burrton 23

GOESSEL — The Burrton Charger girls’ basketball team fell to Elyria Christian 36-23 Saturday in the fifth-place game of the Goessel Bluebird Classic.

Elyria Christian led 25-16 at the half.

Burrton is 1-2 and hosts Peabody-Burns Tuesday.

BURRTON (1-2) — Hochstetter 0 0-0 0, 0; Salgado 1 0-0 4, 2; Zehr 0 0-0 2, 0; Dunlavy 0 5-7 3, 5; Hoopes 1 0-0 0, 2; Dold 0 0-0 1, 0; Dunlavy 2 0-2 3, 4; Stahl 0 0-0 0, 0; Combs 3 4-4 1, 10; TOTALS 9 (0) 9-13 15, 23.

ELYRIA CHRISTIAN (2-2) — Hawkinson 2 0-0 2, 4; Swenson 0 0-0 0, 0; Penner 3 4-6 1, 10; Shotf 2=3 (1) 1-2 2, 7; Peters 2 0-2 4, 4; Starburg 0 0-0 4, 0; Stone 0 (1) 1-2 1, 4; Cooper 0 0-0 0, 0; Adamyk 1 2-2 2, 4; TOTALS 11 (2) 8-14 16, 36.

Burrton;8;8;4;3;—23

Ely.Chr.;11;14;2;9;—36

Fifth place

Can-Gal. 43, Goessel 41

GOESSEL — The Goessel Bluebird girls fell to rival Canton-Galva 43-41 Saturday in the fifth-place game of the Goessel Bluebird Classic.

Goessel led 25-22 at the half and 31-30 after three quarters. Goessel was outscored 16-7 from the free throw line.

Tia Moddelmog led 1-3 Canton-Galva with 25 points. Carissa Klatt added 10 points.

Elizabeth Schroeder led Goessel with 14 points. Porclein Unruh added 10 points.

Goessel is 0-4 and opens Wheat State League play at 6 p.m. Friday at home against Peabody-Burns.

CANTON-GALVA (1-3) — Toews 0 0-0 3, 0; Klatt 0 (3) 1-4 2, 10; Moddelmog 3 (3) 10-12 1, 25; McHugh 0 (1) 0-2 3, 3; Peterson 0 4-6 5, 4; Craig 0 1-2 5, 1; Doughman 0 0-0 2, 0; TOTALS 3 (7) 16-21 21, 43.

GOESSEL (0-4) — Spurlin 0 0-0 3, 0; Graber 1 0-0 1, 2; Flaming 3 1-4 0, 7; Schmucker 1 (4) 0-1 2, 14; Unruh 1 (2) 2-2 3, 10; Guhr 0 0-0 2, 0; Herrel 0 0-3 4, 0; Alderfer 2 4-6 2, 8; Zogleman 0 0-1 2, 0; TOTALS 8 (6) 7-17 19, 41.

Can-Gal.;5;17;8;13;—43

Goessel;13;12;6;10;—41

Championship game

H.Cnt.Chr. 49, Little Rv. 40

LITTLE RIVER — Bergkamp 3, Ayers 2, Konen 3, McBride 7, Boughman 19, Eberle 6.

HUTCHINSON CENTRAL CHRISTIAN — Ibarra 13, L.Kauffman 5, K.Kauffman 15, Shank 3, Hagen 3, Bartlett 4, Lambert 6.

Little Rv.;7;9;7;17;—40

H.Cnt.Chr.;10;9;15;15;—49

Marion Classic

Third place

Berean Ac. 37, Marion 18

MARION — Sally Wine scored 17 points to lead the Berean Academy girls to a 37-18 win over Marion Saturday in the third-place game of the Marion Invitational.

Berean led 23-6 at the half.

Jayden May scored eight points for 1-3 Marion.

Berean is 2-2 and plays Tuesday at Caldwell.

BEREAN ACADEMY (2-2) — #0 0 0-0 0, 0; B.Wiebe 2 0-0 2, 4; #3 0 (1) 0-0 3, 3; Timken 1 0-0 0, 0; Veer 0 0-0 0, 0; Koontz 0 0-0 0, 0; Mullins 1 0-0 3, 2; Bri.Wiebe 0 1-2 1, 1; M.Wiebe 2 2-4 1, 6; Wine 5 7-10 2, 17; Slabach 1 0-2 4, 2; TOTALS 12 (1) 10-18 16, 37.

MARION (1-3) — Ch.Burkholder 0 1-2 4, 1; Waner 1 0-0 3, 2; Meyer 1 0-0 0, 2; White 0 0-0 1, 0; Slifer 0 0-0 2, 0; May 1 6-6 0, 8; B.Grimmett 0 0-0 0, 0; Ca.Burkholder 0 0-0 0, 0; H.Grimmett 1 0-0 0, 2; Stuchlik 0 0-0 2, 0; Neufeld 1 1-2 3, 3; TOTALS 5 8-10 16, 18.

Berean Ac.;10;13;4;10;—37

Marion;2;4;4;8;—18

Fifth place

Remington 64, P-Burns 30

MARION — The Remington Bronco girls jumped out to a 19-4 first quarter en route to a 64-30 win over Peabody-Burns Saturday in the fifth-place game of the Marion Classic.

The Broncos led 38-10 at the half.

Lucy Entz led Remington with 21 points. Abby Entz added 15.

Mckayla Hauck led Peabody-Burns with nine points.

Peabody-Burns is 0-4 and plays Tuesday at Burrton. Remington is 1-3 and plays Thursday at Kingman as a part of the Heart of America League-Central Plains League challenge.

PEABODY-BURNS (0-4) — Eldridge 1 5-6 3, 7; Hauck 3 3-4 4, 9; Clark 0 (1) 0-0 2, 3; Davis 3 0-0 4, 6; Spencer 0 0-2 2, 0; Goossen 0 0-0 0, 0; Cooper 0 1-2 2, 1; Eden 0 2-7 2, 2; Stucky 1 0-0 1, 2; Moore 0 0-0 1, 0; TOTALS 8 (1) 11-21 21, 30.

REMINGTON (1-3) — Wedel 2 2-4 5, 6; Hamilton 0 2-4 0, 2; #13 2 0-2 2, 4; A.Entz 6 3-4 4, 15; Hilgenfeld 2 (1) 2-3 1, 0; #24 0 2-4 4, 2; Ingelsbe 1 (1) 0-0 2, 5; L.Entz 8 (1) 2-2 4, 21; #43 0 0-0 0, 0; TOTALS 21 (3) 13-24 20, 64.

P-Burns;4;6;11;9;—30

Remington;19;19;15;11;—64

PREP BOYS

Bluebird Classic

Championship game

Goessel 47, Ely.Chr. 27

GOESSEL — The Goessel Bluebird boys won its namesake tournament, stopping Elyria Christian 47-27 Saturday in the championship game.

Goessel led 25-18 at the half and made a 14-4 run in the third quarter.

Dylan Lindeman led Goessel with 18 points.

Bret Anderson led 2-2 Elyria Christian with eight points.

Goessel is 3-1 and hosts Peabody-Burns Friday.

ELYRIA CHRISTIAN (2-2) — Aroum 0 0-0 0, 0; Stucky 1 (1) 0-0 1, 5; Hobson 1 (1) 0-0 0, 5; Unruh 0 0-2 1, 0; Clark 0 0-0 0, 0; Anderson 3 2-2 4, 8; Huddle 2 1-4 0, 5; Schneider 2 0-2 1, 4; Wiggers 0 0-0 0, 0; TOTALS 9 (2) 3-10 7, 27.

GOESSEL (3-1) — Funk 0 0-0 0, 0; Zogleman 1 (1) 0-0 1, 5; Schmidt 2 0-0 1, 4; Hiebert 4 0-0 1, 8; Hagewood 2 0-0 3, 0; Wiens 0 0-0 0, 0; Lindeman 7 (1) 1-1 1, 18; Wuest 3 0-0 2, 6; Duerksen 1 0-0 1, 2; Gaeddert 0 0-0 0, 0; Stutzman 0 0-0 1, 0; TOTALS 20 (2) 1-1 10, 47.

Ely.Chr.;9;9;4;5;—27

Goessel;14;11;14;8;—47

Fifth-place

Can-Gal. 72, Burrton 35

GOESSEL — The Burrton Charger boys suffered a 19-2 first quarter en route to a 72-35 loss to Canton-Galva in the fifth-place game of the Goessel Bluebird Classic.

Burrton trailed 44-15 at the half.

Tyson Struber led Canton-Galva with 25 points. Xavier Westbrook scored 11 and Brayden Collins scored 10.

Gabe Perkins led Burrton with 23 points.

Burrton is 0-3 and hosts Peabody-Burns Tuesday.

CANTON-GALVA (1-3) — Struber 9 (1) 4-5 0, 25; Colgin 2 0-2 1, 4; Darrah 2 (1) 0-0 1, 7; Westbrook 4 3-8 1, 11; Maltbie 0 0-0 0, 0; Minson 2 0-2 2, 4; Reedy 1 0-0 0, 2; Nightengale 0 (1) 0-0 0, 3; Koehn 0 0-0 1, 0; Collins 3 (1) 1-2 0, 10; Prieb 3 0-2 1, 6; TOTALS 26 (4) 8-19 7, 72.

BURRTON (0-3) — Perkins 4 (5) 0-0 2, 23; McMuury 1 0-0 1, 2; Barron 0 0-0 2, 0; Rimbey 0 0-0 0, 0; Hernandez 2 (1) 1-1 2, 8; Bailey 0 0-0 0, 0; Sorell 0 (1) 0-0 4, 3; Matlack 0 0-0 4, 0; TOTALS 7 (7) 1-1 15, 35.

Can-Gal.;19;25;18;10;—72

Burrton;2;13;9;11;—35

Third-place

Little Rv. 52, H.Cnt.Chr. 39

LITTLE RIVER — Rolfs 11, Lafferty 7, Garrison 29, Konen 5.

HUTCHINSON CENTRAL CHRISTIAN — Coon 2, Hall 26, Ibarra 11.

Little Rv.;21;15;14;2;—52

H.Cnt.Chr.;8;17;8;6;—39

Marion Classic

Championship

Berean Ac. 63, Eureka 55

MARION — The Berean Academy boys ran the table in the Marion Classic, stopping Eureka 63-55 Saturday in the championship game.

The Warriors led 31-28 at the half and 43-39 after three quarters, pulling away in the final period.

Chase Wiebe led Berean with 25 points. Zac Koontz added 16 points.

Quinton Phelan led 3-1 Eureka with 21 points. Kobe Koehler added 10 points.

Berean is 4-0 and plays Tuesday at Caldwell.

EUREKA (3-1) — Koehler 5 0-1 5, 10; Phelan 5 (2) 5-9 0, 21; Mead 1 (2) 0-0 4, 7; Valentine 3 1-1 4, 7; Zimmers 0 (1) 0-0 0, 3; Casper 0 0-0 2, 0; Westerman 0 0-0 0, 0; Larcom 0 0-0 1, 0; Rucker 0 0-0 1, 0; Criswell 3 0-0 2, 6; TOTALS 17 (5) 6-11 19, 55.

BEREAN ACADEMY (4-0) — #15 0 (1) 2-2 1, 5; Wiebe 4 (4) 5-6 2, 25; Hoover 2 0-0 2, 4; Koontz 1 (4) 2-3 2, 16; Dugger 4 1-3 3, 9; #43 2 0-0 2, 4; Thiessen 0 0-0 1, 0; TOTALS 13 (9) 10-14 13, 63.

Eureka;15;13;11;16;—55

Berean Ac.;12;19;12;20;—63

Third place

W.Homeschool 65, Remington 39

MARION — Ethan Mefford scored 35 points to lead the Wichita Homeschool boys to a 65-39 win over the Remington Broncos Saturday in the third-place game of the Marion Classic.

Wichita Homeschool led 45-20 at the half. Wichita Homeschool hit 15 3-pointers to three for the Broncos.

Cooper Blevins added 14 points for 3-1 Wichita Homeschool. Mark Tibbits scored 11 points.

Griffin Cook scored 11 points for Remington.

Remington is 1-3 and hosts Medicine Lodge Friday as part of the HOAL-CPL Challenge.

REMINGTON (1-3) — Ensz 2 0-0 2, 4; Hite 0 0-0 0, 0; Cook 1 (3) 0-0 0, 11; T.Martin 1 1-2 2, 3; Scribner 1 (1) 0-0 0, 5; B.Lewis 2 0-0 0, 4; T.Lewis 0 0-0 0, 0; Spencer 0 4-4 0, 4; Fasnacht 2 0-2 1, 3; Winter 2 0-0 0, 4; TOTALS 11 (3) 5-8 5, 39.

WICHITA HOMESCHOOL (3-1) — Mefford 3 (9) 2-2 0, 35. Greenman 1 0-0 1, 2; C.Day 0 0-0 0, 0; W.Day 0 0-0 1, 0; Lane 0 0-0 2, 0; Lallement 0 0-0 3, 0; Emmot 0 (1) 0-0 1, 3; Tibbits 4 (1) 0-0 0, 11; Blevins 1 (4) 0-0 0, 14; TOTALS 9 (15) 2-2 8, 65.

Remington;9;11;9;10;—39

W.Homeschool;19;26;13;7;—65

Fifth place

P.-Burns 64, Marion 46

MARION — The Peabody-Burns boys used a 21-10 second quarter to break open a 64-46 win over host Marion in the fifth-place game of the Marion Classic.

Peabody-Burns led 38-27 at the half and 52-36 after three quarters.

Rocco Weerts led Peabody-Burns with 18 points.

Peabody-Burns is 1-3 and plays Tuesday at Burrton.

PEABODY-BURNS (1-3) — Wedel 0 0-0 0, 0; Hauck 0 3-6 4, 3; #4 3 (1) 4-5 0, 13; Reynolds 3 1-2 1, 7; Weerts 4 (3) 1-2 3, 18; Partridge 2 0-2 1, 4; #22 0 0-0 1, 0; Lett 0 0-0 1, 0; Smith 2 0-0 3, 4; VanCurren 0 3-4 2, 3; Caldwell 2 0-0 2, 4; Parks 1 (1) 3-4 3, 8; TOTALS 17 (5) 15-25 21, 64.

MARION (0-4) — Tracy 1 (1) 2-2 5, 7; Lanning 0 (1) 0-1 5, 3; Winter 0 0-0 3, 0; Harshman 1 0-0 2, 2; Mermis 5 1-2 2, 11; Wilhelm 0 0-0 0, 0; Dawson 4 (1) 1-6 1, 12; Mercer 5 1-2 5, 11; TOTALS 16 (3) 5-13 23, 46.

P-Burns;17;21;14;12;—64

Marion;17;10;9;10;—46

Tri-County Classic

Minneapolis 76, Halstead 42

SALINA — The Halstead Dragon boys trailed 21-3 after the first quarter in a 76-42 loss to Minneapolis Friday in the final game of the Tri-County Classic at Mabee Arena in Salina.

Minneapolis led 45-21 at the half.

Lakin Farmer led Halstead with 18 points.

Halstead is 3-1 and plays Tuesday at Sedgwick.

MINNEAPOLIS (4-0) — #1 3 2-2 2, 8; #2 1 0-0 0, 2; #3 7 1-2 2, 15; #10 2 2-3 3, 6; #12 2 2-4 2, 6; #15 0 (1) 0-0 1, 3; #22 2 0-0 0, 4; #23 1 (2) 2-2 2, 10; #25 0 (1) 0-0 1, 3; #30 9 1-1 1, 19; TOTALS 27 (4) 10-14 14, 76.

HALSTEAD (3-1) — Kohr 2 0-0 3, 4; Farmer 4 (2) 4-7 4, 18; Propst 2 0-0 1, 2; Drake 0 0-0 4, 0; A.Radke 1 0-0 0, 2; I.Radke 2 1-2 1, 5; Davis 0 0-0 0, 0; Davison 0 0-0 1, 0; Horn 0 0-2 0, 0; Swift 0 (2) 3-4 3, 9; TOTALS 11 (4) 8-15 17, 42.

Minneapolis;27;18;12;19;—76

Halstead;3;18;14;7;—42

Technical foul — Hal.: Lakin.