1. Explore the barn

Night in the Barn is a live Nativity event hosted on the farm of Brandon and Kristi Unruh, also known as Papa’s Pumpkin Patch. Tabor Mennonite Church is carrying on with the tradition from Carol Duerksen and Maynard Knepp from 5 to 7 p.m. Dec. 21 and 22.

The night is a walking tour with Christmas carols and animals to bring the Nativity story to life. The come-and-go event includes Christmas carols around a bonfire, hot drinks and snacks. Admission is free, and donations to the Tabor Mennonite Church youth group will be accepted. Hot chocolate or cider with Christmas goodies is provided.

Dress according to the weather. This is a family-friendly event for all ages. Directions from Newton: 6 miles north on K-15, then ¾ mile east. Call 620-367-2721 for questions.

2. See a live Nativity

Hillcrest Community Church, 432 W. 12, will host a living Nativity from 6:30 to 8 p.m. Dec. 20.

Drive through, see the petting zoo and head inside for cookies and hot drinks. Admission is free.

3. Jingle all the way

The Newton Ukulele Tunes Society will perform its seventh annual Jingle Jam from 6 to 8 p.m. Dec. 19 at Carriage Factory Art Gallery, 128 E. 6th St. Admission is free. The performance is part of the Third Thursday series.

4. Catch a string concert

Bethel College Academy of Performing Arts will present its annual Sounds of the Season strings showcase at 6:30 p.m. Dec. 17 in Memorial Hall at Bethel College, 300 E. 27th, in North Newton.

5. Find some peace

Newton Medical Center will host "An Evening of Remembrance: A Christmas Service of Healing" with the Rev. Les Jackson, NMC chaplain, at 6 p.m. Dec. 23 at the hospital. The service will be an evening of prayer, companionship and reflection for those grieving the loss of a loved one this holiday season.