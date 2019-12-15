New website to assist Kansans coping with ag-related stress

MANHATTAN – Agriculture producers have faced significant challenges in recent years, including market uncertainties, natural disasters, ongoing trade wars and other setbacks. These stressful situations have led to a heightened focus on mental health issues in the agricultural community.

In response, the Kansas Department of Agriculture, along with several Kansas ag partners, has unveiled a new website to provide resources and support to those dealing with ag-related stress. The website can be found at KansasAgStress.org.

The website addresses the challenges that Kansas farmers, ranchers and their families face in today’s ag industry. Recent natural disasters, depressed commodity prices and other issues weigh heavily on farm families and can take a toll that leads to mental and emotional distress, substance abuse, anxiety, depression and even suicide.

Visitors to the website will be able to find local and national resources for those issues, as well as support in areas ranging from stress management to financial and legal challenges.

KansasAgStress.org features resources and support for every member of the family, from teens to aging adults. Unique resources are also available to assist our farmer veterans, who face the issues that come with farming, along with the possible challenges of being a military veteran.

Skyland Grain donates to wheat research

Skyland Grain pledged $50,000 to the Kansas Wheat Commission Research Foundation, for the second time, in support of impactful wheat research.

This donation is part of KWCRF’s Fields Forward campaign for a sustainable wheat future. The campaign aims to fund research projects that improve yield and quality, develop and maintain technologies and facilities necessary for future wheat research and cultivate new talent in the wheat breeding and genetics industry.

“This gift is an incredible gesture to Kansas wheat farmers and researchers,” said Aaron Harries, vice president of research and operations at Kansas Wheat. “It will allow us to properly maintain and improve the Kansas Wheat Innovation Center, a facility that marks the largest investment by farmers in wheat research to date."

"This facility has hosted tens of thousands of visitors from around the globe over the last seven years, and it contains the future of wheat genetics in its laboratories and greenhouses," Harries stated."This donation gives our stakeholders peace-of-mind, knowing that the hub they have created for international wheat research will be maintained for years to come.”

Skyland Grain was a founding supporter of the Kansas Wheat Innovation Center opened in Manhattan in 2012. They continue to support the white wheat industry in Kansas through their network of farmer customers and have been instrumental in supplying hard white wheat to domestic and international customers.

For more information about the KWCRF, visit fieldsforward.org.

Regional Farmers’ Market Workshops in February

MANHATTAN – The Kansas Department of Agriculture and K-State Research and Extension will host several regional workshops in February to assist farmers’ market vendors and managers.

Workshop topics will vary slightly by location, but main topics include: Double Up Food Bucks Program and accepting EBT; food safety and regulations on selling meat, eggs and poultry; Kansas Senior Farmers Market Nutrition Program certified training; marketing tips; and a produce grower panel.

KDA’s weights and measures program will also offer free scale certification at the workshops for attendees.

Workshops in The News coverage area include Wichita, Feb. 8, Sedgwick County Extension Office; and Leoti, Feb. 29, Wichita County Community Building

Registration is now open. The cost is $20. Lunch will only be guaranteed to those who register before the respective workshop date. Register at FromtheLandofKansas.com/FMworkshop or local extension offices.

The Wichita workshop will begin onsite registration at 8:15 a.m., with the workshop starting at 8:45 a.m. and concluding at 4:30 p.m. Onsite registration for Leoit opens at 8:30 a.m., with the workshop at 9 a.m. and concluding by 3 p.m.

For more information, contact Robin Blume, KDA’s education and events coordinator, at (785) 564-6756 or robin.blume@ks.gov.

Steak Cookoff at the 3i SHOW

DODGE CITY – The 66th Annual 3i SHOW is beefing up its annual farm show with the addition of a steak cookoff on March 20.

In partnership with the Steak Cookoff Association, 20 teams will compete in a sanctioned cookoff for winnings including cash and trophies. The 3i SHOW cookoff will feature a $1000 first-place prize with the top ten placements receiving a payout.

Interested participants can sign up at steakcookoffs.com. Steaks for the event graciously provided by Cargill Meat Solutions in Dodge City, KS. Any exhibitors looking to help sponsor the cookoff should contact WKMA directly.

For information on more events or how to secure exhibit space at the 2020 3i SHOW being held March 19-21 in Dodge City, visit www.3ishow.com or contact the Western Kansas Manufacturers Association office at (877) 405-2883 or (620) 227-8082.

FSIS announces Food Inspector recruitment event

WASHINGTON, D.C. – The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) is holding recruitment events to hire food safety inspectors in Wichita in December.

FSIS is the agency responsible for protecting the public’s health by ensuring the safety of the nation’s commercial supply of meat, poultry and processed egg products. Inspectors comprise the largest category of employees in the agency, with over 7,500 nationwide, and they play a critical role in protecting public health by inspecting all FSIS-regulated products before they can be sold to consumers.

At the recruitment events, potential candidates will have an opportunity to apply and receive assistance with the USAJOBS application process. The Kansas event is set for 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Wednesday, at the Wichita Department for Children & Families, 2601 S. Oliver St., Room D100.

KDA re-opens Kansas Sediment and Nutrient Reduction Initiative

MANHATTAN – The Kansas Department of Agriculture Division of Conservation announces the re-opening of the Kansas Sediment and Nutrient Reduction Initiative.

This initiative provides a one-time incentive payment for Continuous Conservation Reserve Program (CCRP) contracts for the following practices: grassed waterways, shallow water areas for wildlife, filter strips, riparian buffers, wetland restorations, and improvements to farmable wetland and farmable wetland buffers

The 2018 Kansas Legislature allocated $281,312 to the KDA Division of Conservation to help promote the reduction of nutrients and sediment through the CCRP program.

The initiative has been open since June 2019 to targeted watersheds specified for sediment and nutrient impairment, but funds remain, which has allowed KDA–DOC to re-open the initiative to qualified applicants.

Incentive payments range from $162.50 to $225 per acre, depending on the level of the impairment as identified by the Kansas Department of Health and Environment.

Area counties have watersheds that fall within these targeted areas include Ellis, Harvey, Marion, McPherson, and Reno.

Contact your local Conservation District for more information. A directory of local Conservation Districts can be found at agriculture.ks.gov/ConservationDistricts.