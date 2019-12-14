GARDEN CITY — Bill Clifford, a Garden City Republican and Finney County commissioner running for the 1st Congressional District seat now held by U.S. Rep. Roger Marshall, R-Kan., praised President Donald Trump’s announcement about the conclusion of an initial trade deal with China.

“The Trump Administration has once again delivered for ag producers across the Big First District,” Clifford said in a news release. “Growth in ag exports to China will improve the prices Kansas’ world-leading agricultural products fetch at the market and provide a needed boost to farm incomes. Even as House Democrats obstruct and distract with their impeachment farce, President Trump remains committed to keeping his promises to Kansas."

Also running for the GOP nomination in the August 2020 primary in the 1st District are former Lt. Gov. Tracey Mann, Salina; Michael Soetaert, Council Grove; and state Rep. Troy Waymaster, Bunker Hill.

Marshall is running in the 2020 U.S. Senate primary.