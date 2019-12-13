According to the National Weather Service, a two-day winter weather event is headed to central Kansas.

The NWS says winter weather in the form of snow and a wintry mix are expected to impact the region for Sunday into Monday. This could make roadways hazardous for travel with delays possible.

The higher snow amounts are expected to affect central Kansas, with lesser amounts over south-central and southeast Kansas. National Weather Service maps show Harvey County in a region of a higher chance of snow accumulation from the storm.

Snowfall is expected to begin Sunday morning and extend through the day — also a day of Carriage Rides downtown from 2 to 4 p.m. at Faith and Life Bookstore, 606 N. Main.

Untreated roads will become slick. There is the possibility of school closings and delays.

Expect slick roads, bridges, parking lots and sidewalks.