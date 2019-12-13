Northridge Elementary School and Newton High School entered "lock-in" mode for about an hour Friday as police were searching an area of N. Main Street for one man on foot, who was believed to be armed.

The incident began when police located a vehicle they believed to be stolen out of Wichita in the 1600 block of N. Main and attempted to pull it over. The driver of the vehicle refused to pull over, then wrecked the car at 14th and Main. Two people jumped out of the car and fled.

A woman named Shianna Fishbach, a wanted felon from the Kansas City area who first identified herself as Salina Martinez was arrested near Subway, while Tariq Gragg, 25, subject to department of corrections warrants issued out of Kansas City, headed toward Papa John's. Members of the Newton Police Department, Harvey County Sheriff's Department and Kansas Highway Patrol called for K-9 support and searched the area, arresting the male suspect near 13th and Applewood at about 1:35 p.m.

As of 2:19 p.m., officers were still searching for the gun. If a resident finds the gun or see something suspicious, they should not touch it and call 911 immediately.