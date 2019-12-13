WICHITA — The Newton High School girls’ basketball team managed to stay with ninth-ranked (KBCA, Class 5A) Bishop Carroll for three out of four quarters before falling 43-22 Friday at Koch Arena in the GWAL-AV-CTL Challenge.

Newton was outscored 11-4 in the third quarter, allowing the 3-0 Golden Eagles to break the game open. Of Newton’s 24 turnovers, 11 were in the third quarter.

“It’s frustrating because our talk at halftime was that was going to be our quarter,” Newton coach Kate Bremmerman said. “We didn’t quite live up to that. We had fewer turnovers than we did at Dodge. I’m proud of how hard we played. We’re trusting the process right now. We’re trying to rebuild the program. We had a week of practice working on the fundamentals. We hardly worked on our offense. We worked on passing, rebounding and shooting — things that you should have at this level, but got lost in the cracks.”

Hannah Landwehr led Carroll with 15 points. Khloe Schuckman added eight.

Keila Gillispie led Newton with eight points. Kenzi Gillispie added six.

Newton fell behind 6-0 to start the game and trailed 8-5 at the end of the first quarter. Both teams struggled offensively in the second quarter with just four points scored total in the first four minutes. Landwehr hit a 3-pointer to put Carroll up by eight. Keila Gillispie replied with a pair of layups for Newton. A Kendall Forbes layup and Landwehr trey put Carroll up 19-10 at the half.

Carroll opened the third quarter with the first 11 points, taking advantage of nine Railer turnovers. Newton broke the run with a Kenzi Gillispie layup and short Keila Gillispie jumper, both coming off steals. A Forbes layup at the buzzer put Carroll ahead 35-14.

Newton tied Carroll 8-8 in the fourth quarter.

Newton is 0-3 and opens league play at 6 p.m. Tuesday at home against 1-1 Salina South.

“I’ve watched a total of two minutes of film against them,” Bremmerman said. “They beat Campus and lost to Maize. I hope it can be a good outing for us.”

NEWTON (0-3) — Kei.Gillispie 4 0-0 2, 8; Valle-Ponds 1 0-5 1, 2; Ken.Gillispie 3 0-0 1, 2; Loewen 0 1-2 0, 1; Cornejo 0 3-4 3, 3; S.Entz 0 0-0 0, 0; Hendrickson 0 0-0 0, 0; Epp 1 0-0 1, 2; TOTALS 9 4-11 8, 22.

BISHOP CARROLL (3-0) — Schuckman 4 0-2 3, 8; Allen 0 (1) 0-0 3, 3; Otero 0 1-2 1, 1; Fornshell 0 0-0 0, 0; Trail 0 0-2 2, 2; Wineland 3 1-1 0, 7; L.Forbes 0 0-0 0, 0; Landwehr 1 (4) 1, 15; K.Forbes 3 0-0 2, 6; Peterson 0 1-2 1, 1; Mount 0 0-0 0, 0; Wingler 1 0-0 0, 2; TOTALS 12 (5) 4-13 13, 43.

Newton;5;5;4;8;—22

B.Carroll;8;11;16;8;—43