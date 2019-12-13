A Leavenworth woman whose 2017 rape conviction has been overturned is scheduled to be back in court today.

Mahogany Payne appeared Wednesday in Leavenworth County District Court with her attorney, Greg Robinson. Payne is scheduled to return to court this morning when attorneys plan to discuss her bond.

Payne's case has been remanded back to District Court for a new trial after judges with the Kansas Court of Appeals reversed her conviction.

Payne, 43, was convicted in 2017 of raping a 16-month-old child. She was sentenced to life in prison with the possibility of parole after 25 years.

The crime is alleged to have occurred Jan. 12, 2016.

The conviction was overturned in September. Appellate judges found that the District Court judge who presided over the trial erred by not allowing Payne’s attorney to finish his closing argument.

Payne remained in custody Wednesday.

Deputy County Attorney Joan Lowdon said bond in the case previously was set at $200,000. Payne also was given the option of being released with a $100,000 bond, but she would be subject to supervision.

Robinson asked District Judge Michael Gibbens, who is now presiding over the case, to reconsider bond.

"The court will order a bond screen," Gibbens said.

Gibbens scheduled a hearing for today to discuss bond.

"I am going to set the trial date at the time," he said.

