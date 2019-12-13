Wreaths Across America ceremonies set for Saturday

LEAVENWORTH — Military veterans buried at local cemeteries will be honored this weekend through the annual Wreaths Across America program.

Christmas wreaths will be laid at graves Saturday at the Fort Leavenworth National Cemetery and the Leavenworth National Cemetery.

Ceremonies will begin at 11 a.m. Saturday at the two cemeteries. People who attend the ceremonies will be invited to help lay wreaths.

Fort Leavenworth National Cemetery is located at 395 Biddle Boulevard on the Army installation.

The Leavenworth National Cemetery is located at 150 Muncie Road next to the Eisenhower VA Medical Center campus.

“It’s completely open to the public,” said Michelle Cebe, who coordinates the Wreaths Across America program at the Leavenworth National Cemetery. “It’s family-friendly.”

Similar ceremonies are planned at other cemeteries around the country and even overseas.

It is anticipated that Wreaths Across America ceremonies will take place at more 1,600 cemeteries this weekend, according to the national Wreaths Across America website.

Kauffman Museum wins state award of excellence

NORTH NEWTON — The Kansas Museums Association has selected Kauffman Museum’s special exhibition “Campaign for a New China: Looking Back on Posters from the Cultural Revolution, 1966-1976” for its 2019 Award of Excellence.

Bethel College seniors Elizabeth Friesen Birky, Denver, and Emma Girton, Wichita, accepted the award on behalf of the museum Nov. 8 at the KMA annual conference, held this year in Lindsborg.

The students served on the exhibit team for a museum-college collaboration course led by Rachel Epp Buller, Bethel associate professor of visual arts and design.

“Representing Kauffman Museum at the Kansas Museums Association 2019 gathering was such an honor. We were able to meet individuals from museums all over Kansas,” said Girton. “As someone who has also had experience at the Wichita Art Museum, I think that having a presence in this group of elites will be very helpful for me in my future career endeavors. I am thankful to Kauffman Museum and Bethel College for providing the opportunity to make leaps and bounds in our desired career fields.”