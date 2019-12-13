Grain markets
Kanza Co-op: Wheat $4.22; Corn $3.63; Milo $3.33; Soybeans $8.27
PCP prices: Wheat $3.99; Corn $3.69; Milo/cwt. $5.61; Soybeans $8.36
Scoular: Wheat $4.27; Corn $3.68; Milo $3.38; Soybeans $8.27
