WICHITA — The Newton High School boys’ basketball team kept falling behind the Wichita South Titans, only to catch up again, before falling 92-85 Friday afternoon at the GWAL-AV-CTL Challenge at Koch Arena.

South finished the game 38 of 58 from the field. Newton was 32 of 62. The Railers did outscore South 42-9 from 3-point range, but finished 14 of 42 from 3-point range.

“Their zone was pretty effective,” Newton coach Andy Preston said. “They did a nice job there and we didn’t attack it very effectively. We have to capitalize against a zone. We missed open look after open look.”

South, 2-1, was led by Romao Townes with 29 points, getting most of his points on layups. Darryon Frierson added 15 points. Makye Loggins scored 12.

“(Townes) is a load inside,” Preston said. “We didn’t do very much against him. (Owen Mills) was much more aggressive against him in the second half. The first half, we got bullied around inside. We didn’t rotate right all the time. We’d have three guys doing what they are supposed to do and one who wouldn’t. That’s a big issue and it comes down to discipline. We’ll get better at it. We have to do a better job teaching it.”

Alex Krogmeier hit seven 3-pointers to lead Newton with 25 points. Jaheem Ray scored 14 points. Dylan Petz scored 12 points.

The Railers trailed 16-8 after the first quarter on three of 15 shooting, one of 12 from 3-point range. Townes scored 14 for the Titans.

Newton opened the second quarter with a 5-0 run. A Krogmeier trey got Newton to within two with 3:22 left in the half. South ended the half on a 13-4 run to lead 34-23.

Newton trailed by as many as 10 in the third quarter. Newton used an 11-1 run capped by a Krogmeier dunk to take its first lead of the game. Townes broke the run with a three-point play to put South back up. A Jayce Silmon trey at the buzzer put South back up by nine, 64-55.

The Titans used a 6-2 run to open the fourth quarter. Newton cut the lead to five on a Krogmeier trey with 30 seconds to play. South hit two of four free throws in the remaining time.

Newton, 1-2, hosts 1-1 Salina South at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday at Ravenscroft Gym.

“I haven’t lost faith in these guys,” Preston said. “(South) returns a bunch of sophomores. They have most of their scoring back from last year, so they will be good. They competes really well against Maize.”

NEWTON (1-2) — Ruth 1 2-3 4, 8; Brackeen 1 (1) 1-2 4, 6; Petz 2 (2) 2-2 0, 12; Krogmeier 2 (7) 0-0 4, 25; Sauceda 1 0-0 5, 2; Ray 5 (1) 1-2 1, 14; Slechta 1 0-0 0, 2; Georgiou 0 0-0 1, 0; Saucedo 1 (2) 0-0 2, 8; Mills 4 1-2 0, 9; Edwards 0 (1) 0-0 0, 3; TOTALS 18 (14) 7-11 18, 75.

WICHITA SOUTH () — Loggins 4 4-4 3, 12; Silmon 0 (3) 0-0 0, 9; Storey 0 1-2 0, 1; Frierson 11 3-6 2, 25; Jones 2 2-8 3, 6; Wilson 2 0-0 0, 4; Robinson 1 2-4 3, 4; Hutton 1 0-0 0, 2; Standifer 0 0-0 1, 0; Townes 14 1-3 2, 29; TOTALS 35 (3) 13-27 14, 92.

Newton;8;15;32;30;—85

W.South;16;18;30;28;—92