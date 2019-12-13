Dinner to benefit ballfield improvements

Former professional baseball player, author and motivational speaker Bill Severns will be the featured guest at a fundraising dinner to benefit ballfield improvements.

The dinner will be at 6 p.m. Jan. 30 at the Meridian Center, 1420 E. Broadway Court in Newton. Tickets are $40 plus fees and are available at https://tinyurl.com/wtef8aa/.

All proceeds will go toward athletic field improvements at Newton’s Centennial Park.

Severns is a former professional baseball player with the Milwaukee Brewers organization who has written three books about the impact of sports on kids and the role of coaches and parents in their kids’ development. He’s also a frequent public speaker, sharing his experiences at every level of the game with parents, players, coaches and teachers.

More information about Severns and his career is at www.keepersofthesandlot.com.

Those with questions about the event can call the City Engineering Office at 316-284-6020.

Commission to meet

The Board of Harvey County Commissioners will meet at 9 a.m. Dec. 17 in the Harvey County Courthouse, 800 N. Main.

Agenda items include airport leases, the 2020 asphalt salting program, a request for proposals for camping electrical service installs in the county parks, a bid for publication of legal notices, an agreement with Computer Information Concepts, an appointment for the Harvey County Public Building Commission and period of public comment.