Today’s Birthday (12/12/19). Personal dreams are within reach this year. Reap a golden reward for steady actions. Your income increases this winter before you resolve a family financial challenge. Jump a personal hurdle next summer before surging income benefits shared accounts. Apply your talents, energy and passion for an inspiring purpose.

To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.

Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is a 7 — Household issues have your attention. Make repairs and clean up messes. Increase efficiency. Save more than necessary. Listen to your intuition. Align on changes together.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is an 8 — You can learn what you need to know. Do the research to lay strong foundations for a creative project. Keep everyone briefed on changes.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is an 8 — Profits are available with work and focus. Unexpected terrain can provide a fruitful harvest. Invest in success. Follow an elder’s advice. Keep promises and bargains.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is a 9 — Personal matters take focus. What you need is nearby. Check out an interesting suggestion. Try a new style or look. Pamper yourself with small kindnesses.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is a 7 — Complete old projects to make way for new ones. Take a philosophical outlook. Introspection can allow you to process the past. Share your gratitude.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is an 8 — Maintain objectivity with a group project. Determine which option gets your vote after consideration and review. Find ways to collaborate and share the load.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is a 9 — You’re attracting the attention of someone professionally influential. Use diplomacy and tact. Present a polished performance. Meditate on your vision. Collaborate for shared gain.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is an 8 — Study different options and experiment with new concepts. Travel expands your view. Set realistic goals and share your ideas. Make a long-distance connection.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is an 8 — Collaborate for shared gain. A lack of funds could threaten your plans. Deal with legal affairs, taxes and insurance. Handle financial matters for peace of mind.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is a 7 — Compromise in order to adapt to changes with your partner. Negotiate and refine plans. Indulge nostalgic reflection and shared memories. Nurture optimism and a sense of possibility.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is a 9 — Focus to manage work, health and fitness practices. Schedule carefully to meet the rising demand for your time and labors. Keep equipment maintained. Eat well.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is an 8 — Make time for fun and romance. Indulge a favorite pursuit, sport or hobby. Enjoy great art, music or entertainment. Follow curiosities with someone sweet.