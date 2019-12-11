MANHATTAN — In one 20-minute blur, the Kansas State Wildcats took out a season's worth of first-half frustration.

Poor Alabama State was defenseless to stop them.

The Wildcats scored 52 points — their previous season high was 39 — and shot 71.4% before intermission on the way to an 86-41 victory Wednesday night at Bramlage Coliseum.

The first-half explosion included 10 of 15 3-pointers and 18 assists on 20 made baskets. Xavier Sneed had 16 points with four 3-pointers at the break and Cartier Diarra seven assists.

It was a much-needed breakout for the Wildcats (6-3), who had dropped three of their previous four and head to Newark, N.J., on Saturday for a 10:30 a.m. game against Mississippi State in the Never Forget Tribute. They then face Saint Louis on Dec. 21 at Kansas City's Sprint Center and Tulsa at home on Dec. 29 before diving into Big 12 play.

Sneed had 20 points on 8-of-10 shooting to lead K-State, which saw nine different players score at least six points. Antonio Gordon and DaJuan Gordon added 13 points each, with Antonio Gordon grabbing a team-high eight rebounds. Diarra became the first Wildcat since Marcus Foster in 2014 to record double-digit assists in a game, finishing with 10.

K-State shot 62.5% for the game, hitting 12 of 22 3-pointers for a 54.5% clip. The Wildcats outrebounded Alabama State 37-25.

For Alabama State (1-8), Tobi Ewuosho led the way with nine points and nine rebounds. The Hornets shot 27.3% from the field.

The Wildcats barely set foot on the court before they had Alabama State on the run, hitting 8 of their first 10 shots on the way to a 20-2 lead. Sneed hit three 3-pointers in the first four-plus minutes and drained No. 4 with 13:31 left in the half.

Antonio Gordon and DaJuan Gordon both were 2 for 2 from 3-point range at halftime.

The Wildcats used a 13-point spurt — including a pair of DaJuan Gordon and one from David Sloan to go with Pierson McAtee and Levi Stockard layup to go up 40-8 with 7:45 remaining in the period.

Alabama State shot 30.4% in the half after a 1-for-7 start and turned the ball over 11 times and was outrebounded 15-8 before the break.

K-State started the second half with a 16-5 run to lead 68-21 on another DaJuan Gordon three.