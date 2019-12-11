MCPHERSON — Following action by the McPherson City Commission on Monday, changes are coming to Wall Park.

The biggest change comes at the behest of the city insurance company — Travellers Insurance.

Playground equipment installed in 1988 will be removed.

“The equipment contains a number of deficiencies including head/torso entrapment hazards within the equipment,” Travellers wrote in a report to the commission. “Replacing this play structure with a new piece of equipment that meets current playground safety standards would be a sound risk management decision.”

Crews are scheduled to take apart the playground at Wall Park immediately. According to city staff, the goal is fully to rebuild it by the end of 2020. A new playground is estimated to cost upwards of $125,000.

“The playground has deteriorated past its useful life,” said Wayne Burns, Parks & Recreation director.

Currently, there are no funds to replace the playground. The city is considering a public fundraising effort. Farmers Alliance donated the current playground at Wall Park in 1988.

The recommendation came out of an April tour of the park by City of McPherson staff and Travelers Risk Control representatives to look at equipment and infrastructure from a liability standpoint.

In addition to removal and replacement of the playground equipment, recommendations included removing exposed rebar pieces found in a rock wall along the outer edge of Mingenback Lake and reconfiguring a tire swing or removing the swing.