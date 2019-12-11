DODGE CITY — If the first two games of the season for the Newton High School boys’ basketball team are any indication, those with heart conditions may want to skip the rest of the season.

It was another heart attack special for the Railer boys, rallying for an 87-78 win Tuesday in non-league play at Dodge City.

The Railers couldn’t get to the line in Friday’s season-opening loss to Goddard Eisenhower, but hit 36 of 47 Tuesday, while the 0-2 Red Demons were nine of 20. The two teams combined for 61 fouls, 27 against the Railers.

“It’s going to be wild,” Newton coach Andy Preston said. “They play the same way we do, we knew that. They like to get up the court. (Coach Tony Starnes) said ‘we’ll meet you at 100. Whoever gets closest to that probably wins.’ It will be like that most of the year. We didn’t shoot the ball well, but I was proud of the way we came back in the second half. We rebounded better in the second half and made them pay for missed shots. Turnovers killed us in the first quarter, but we did much better in the second half.”

Jaheem Ray led five Railers in double figures with a personal-best 20 points, along with six assists. Ray hit 10 of 14 free throws, five of eight in the fourth quarter.

“The coach got on us in the locker room,” Ray said. “We didn’t come here with a good mindset. We came here thinking we’d come out and get a win, but it wasn’t an easy win. After the half, we came out and busted our butts to get the win. We shot pretty good free throws. Our last game, we didn’t shoot any free throws. I missed some, and some others, but we’re going to work on that. We lost a big transfer, but we’ve been working hard as a team. We’re trying to get everybody the ball. Our new system, we’ve been working on it since the summer and we’re getting better at it every day.”

Jaxon Brackeen scored 16 points, followed by Alex Krogmeier with 13, Kolyn Sauceda with 12 and Owen Mills with 10.

Dodge City was led by Shannen Barajas with 24 points, hitting 11 of 14 shots. Cooper Scheck added 14. Cooper Loll scored 11.

Barajas got most of his points on layups after the Red Demons beat the press.

Dodge City hit six of its first eight shots, including three 3-pointers, to take a 13-3 lead. Newton replied with a 13-0 run. Dodge City ended the period on an 11-0 run to lead 24-16.

Down by 12 early in the second quarter, Newton pulled to within four late in the period, missing chances to get closer. Dodge City pulled back out by seven at the half, 47-40.

Newton opened the third quarter with a 14-0 run. Barajas broke the run with a layup with 3:55 left in the period, sparking a 12-5 Red Demon run.

Brackeen hit one of two free throws, followed by a Sauceda layup off a steal at the buzzer, to put Newton back in the lead, 61-59.

Newton led by as many as five early in the fourth quarter. A Loll trey with 6:44 tied the game. Dawson Taylor followed with one of two free throws to put Dodge City back in the lead by one.

Down by three, Newton made a 6-0 run capped by foreign exchange student Widly Nocenti’s first high school basket, a 3-pointer. After a time out, Owen Mills extended the run with a pair of free throws to put Newton up by five. Ray added a layup off a defensive stop.

Scheck broke the run with a trey, but Ray answered with a layup with 2:08 in regulation. After a Barajas layup with 45 seconds left got Dodge City within four, Newton missed a pair of free throws. Dodge City then missed three free throws, which included a Railer lane violation.

Mills broke the Railer free throw drought with a pair with 22 seconds to play.

After one of two Dodge City charities, Sauceda drew an intentional foul with 15.8 seconds left, hitting both free throws to put Newton up by seven.

Newton is 1-1 and plays at 1:30 p.m. Friday against Wichita South at Koch Arena in Wichita as part of the AV-CTL-GWAL Challenge.

“They are going to be physical,” Preston said. “They are very athletic. They are going to press some too. It will be a slugfest. We will have to get some rest and get their legs under them. It will be pretty sweet playing in a Division I arena. They have been looking forward to this for a long time. Hopefully, we’ll get a lot of fans there. It’s in the middle of the day.”

NEWTON (1-1) — Ruth 2-3 0-1 4, Brackeen 5-10 4-6 16, Petz 1-5 2-2 4, Krogmeier 2-10 8-8 13, Sauceda 3-8 6-6 12, Nocenti 1-1 0-0 3, Ray 5-12 10-14 20, Slechta 1-3 0-2 2, Georgiou 0-0 0-1 0, Saucedo 1-3 1-2 3, Dorrell 0-0 0-0 0, Mills 2-3 6-6 10, Edwards 0-2 0-0 0, TOTALS 23-60 36-47 87.

DODGE CITY (0-2) — Barajas 11-14 2-3 24, Smith 2-7 3-5 8, Harshbarger 0-1 0-0 0, Cox 3-7 0-0 6, Sanchez 2-4 1-4 7, Scheck 5-12 0-0 14, Taylor 1-5 1-4 4, Miles 0-0 0-0 0, Chavez 0-3 0-0 0, Sowers 2-5 0-0 4, Loll 3-12 2-4 11, TOTALS 29-70 9-20 78.

Newton;16;24;21;26;—87

Dodge City;24;23;12;19;—78

Total fouls — New. 27, DC 34. Technical fouls — New.: Krogmeier 4:27-2q. Fouled out — New.: Saucedo 7:59-4q, Krogmeier :25.4-4q, Brackeen :18.6-4q. DC: Harshberger 7:18-4q, Scheck :39.1-4q. 3-point shooting — New. 5-23 (Ruth 0-1, Brackeen 2-2, Petz 0-4, Krogmeier 1-6, Sauceda 0-3, Nocenti 1-1, Slechta 0-2, Saucedo 1-2, Edwards 0-2), DC 11-37 (Barajas 0-1, Smith 1-4, Cox 0-1, Sanchez 2-4, Scheck 4-11, Taylor 1-5, Chavez 0-1, Sowers 0-1, Loll 3-9). Rebounds — New. 42 (Krogmeier 7, Mills 7), DC 46 (Loll 9). Assists — New. 11 (Ray 6), DC 25 (Smith 9). Turnovers — New. 18 (Ray 6), DC 26 (Harshbarger 5, Scheck 5). Blocked shots — New. 3 (Krogmeier 1, Georgiou 1, Mills 1), DC 3 (Loll 3). Steals — New. 17 (Krogmeier 4), DC 9 (Smith 4).