MANHATTAN — A unique organization focused on farm innovations in developing countries and Kansas will continue and expand its work for another five years.

“We’re furthering our partnership with Kansas State University on the Feed the Future Innovation Lab for Sustainable Intensification for five years, building on our successful collaboration with them to date,” said Bonnie Glick, deputy administrator of the U.S. Agency for International Development at a reception for members of Congress earlier this fall.

The lab, called SIIL for short, was awarded to K-State in 2014 by USAID, with an initial budget ceiling of $50 million. After an extensive review, USAID extended funding with an additional budget of $23 million for the next five years (2019-2024) and an opportunity for growth as needed. K-State is home to three other Feed the Future Innovation Labs, which are:

• The Feed the Future Innovation Lab for Sorghum and Millet, known as SMIL.

• The Feed the Future Innovation Lab for the Reduction of Post-Harvest Loss, known as PHL.

• The Feed the Future Innovation Lab for Applied Wheat Genomics.

Each of those labs was extended last year, and all three started a year earlier than SIIL.

The term sustainable intensification refers to processes or systems designed to increase agricultural yields without adversely affecting the environment or converting additional non-agricultural land.

“Sustainable intensification is required to meet the demands of a growing population and also addressing global food and nutritional security,” said Vara Prasad, K-State distinguished professor and director of SIIL.